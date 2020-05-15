97-year-old Dallas woman returns home from hospital after recovering from coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News 97-year-old Dallas woman returns home from hospital after recovering from coronavirus –...

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – She is in the high risk group for serious problems if she received COVID-19.

Kathyrn Simonson, 97, understood this and hit him.

The nursing and patient care teams at Medical City Dallas cheered Simonson when he was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Simonson, of Dallas, was admitted to Medical City Dallas on March 26 for a high fever and altered mental status.

He spent 49 days in hospital, 20 of them in a COVID-19 unit.

The nurses applauded Simonson and wished him well when they took her down the hallway of the rehab unit as he was leaving the hospital.

Kathyrn Simonson goes home from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19. (credit: Medical City Dallas)

Simonson greeted and thanked the health heroes who saved his life at Medical City Dallas.

Simonson tested negative for COVID-19 twice before discharge and returned home.

