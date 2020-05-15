"60 minutes,quot; wins the ratings war, sparks Trump's tweet – Up News Info Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) – "60 minutes,quot; managed to win the week's qualifying competition and get the attention of President Donald Trump in the same week.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 19: Up News Info Evening News presenter and managing editor Scott Pelley presents the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala on November 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation)

With 9.5 million viewers on Sunday, "60 Minutes,quot; was easily the most watched prime time show of the week, the Nielsen company said. The news magazine has been dominated by stories about the coronavirus pandemic for the past two months. His audience last weekend was 22% higher than the same week the year before.

Correspondent Scott Pelley's main story was about a virologist whose federal funding to study the origins of the disease was suddenly cut off in what the program concluded was a deceptive political campaign to link the project to a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

United States President Donald Trump gestures during a business break from a Fox News City Hall virtual event "America Together: Returning to Work,quot; from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on May 3, 2020. – Trump will answer questions submitted by viewers on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, in a tweet, accused "60 minutes,quot; of doing everything in his power "to defend China and the horrible pandemic that was inflicted,quot; in the United States and the rest of the world.

With the weather getting warmer and orders to stay home no longer novel, the overall television audience is fading.

Up News Info was the most popular primetime network last week, with an average of 4.4 million viewers. NBC was second with 2.9 million, ABC with 2.7 million, Fox with 1.9 million, Univision with 1.03 million, ION Television with 1.01 million, Telemundo with 570,000 and CW with 490,000.

WUHAN, CHINA – MAY 15: (CHINA OUT) A doctor uses the iPhone while another medical worker takes a swab from a resident for the new coronavirus test during the community on May 15, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei, China. The city plans to evaluate all of its citizens, more than 10 million people, in 10 days. (Photo from Getty Images)

Fox News Channel led cable networks with an average of 3.42 million in primetime. MSNBC was second with 1.8 million, CNN had 1.48 million, TLC had 1.29 million and HGTV had 1.28 million.

ABC's "World News Tonight,quot; topped the evening's newscasts with an average of 10 million viewers last week. NBC's "Nightly News,quot; had 9 million and "Up News Info Evening News,quot; had 6.4 million.

For the week of May 4-10, the Top 20 primetime shows, their networks and audience:

1. "60 minutes,quot;, Up News Info, 9.53 million.

2. "Survivor,quot;, Up News Info, 7.59 million.

3. "The Voice,quot; (Monday), NBC, 7.38 million.

4. "The Masked Singer,quot;, Fox, 7.29 million.

5. "NCIS,quot;, Up News Info, 7.2 million.

6. "The Voice,quot; (Tuesday), NBC, 7.18 million.

7. "911,quot;, Fox, 7 million.

8. "Bull,quot;, Up News Info, 6.88 million.

9. "Magnum, P.I." (Friday, 9 p.m.), Up News Info, 6.87 million.

10. "The Neighborhood,quot; (Monday, 8 p.m.), Up News Info, 6.55 million.

11. "FBI: Most Wanted,quot;, Up News Info, 6.62 million.

12. "The Neighborhood,quot; (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), Up News Info, 6.55 million.

13. "Young Sheldon,quot;, Up News Info, $ 6.45 million.

14. "FBI,quot;, Up News Info, 6.34 million.

15. "Who Wants to be a Millionaire,quot;, ABC, 6.2 million.

16. "American Idol,quot; ABC, 6.16 million.

17. "Man with a Plan,quot;, Up News Info, 6.1 million.

18. "Magnum, P.I." (Friday, 10 p.m.), 6.09 million.

19. "The Conners,quot;, ABC, 6.05 million.

20. "MacGyver,quot;, Up News Info, 5.77 million.

