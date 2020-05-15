"60 minutes,quot; wins the ratings war, sparks Trump's tweet – Up News Info Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) – "60 minutes,quot; managed to win the week's qualifying competition and get the attention of President Donald Trump in the same week.

With 9.5 million viewers on Sunday, "60 Minutes,quot; was easily the most watched prime time show of the week, the Nielsen company said. The news magazine has been dominated by stories about the coronavirus pandemic for the past two months. His audience last weekend was 22% higher than the same week the year before.

Correspondent Scott Pelley's main story was about a virologist whose federal funding to study the origins of the disease was suddenly cut off in what the program concluded was a deceptive political campaign to link the project to a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Trump, in a tweet, accused "60 minutes,quot; of doing everything in his power "to defend China and the horrible pandemic that was inflicted,quot; in the United States and the rest of the world.

.@Up News Info and his show, @60 minutesThey are doing everything in their power, which is much less today than in the past, to defend China and the horrible virus pandemic that was inflicted on the United States and the rest of the world. I guess they want to do business in China! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

With the weather getting warmer and orders to stay home no longer novel, the overall television audience is fading.

Up News Info was the most popular primetime network last week, with an average of 4.4 million viewers. NBC was second with 2.9 million, ABC with 2.7 million, Fox with 1.9 million, Univision with 1.03 million, ION Television with 1.01 million, Telemundo with 570,000 and CW with 490,000.

Fox News Channel led cable networks with an average of 3.42 million in primetime. MSNBC was second with 1.8 million, CNN had 1.48 million, TLC had 1.29 million and HGTV had 1.28 million.

ABC's "World News Tonight,quot; topped the evening's newscasts with an average of 10 million viewers last week. NBC's "Nightly News,quot; had 9 million and "Up News Info Evening News,quot; had 6.4 million.

For the week of May 4-10, the Top 20 primetime shows, their networks and audience:

1. "60 minutes,quot;, Up News Info, 9.53 million.

2. "Survivor,quot;, Up News Info, 7.59 million.

3. "The Voice,quot; (Monday), NBC, 7.38 million.

4. "The Masked Singer,quot;, Fox, 7.29 million.

5. "NCIS,quot;, Up News Info, 7.2 million.

6. "The Voice,quot; (Tuesday), NBC, 7.18 million.

7. "911,quot;, Fox, 7 million.

8. "Bull,quot;, Up News Info, 6.88 million.

9. "Magnum, P.I." (Friday, 9 p.m.), Up News Info, 6.87 million.

10. "The Neighborhood,quot; (Monday, 8 p.m.), Up News Info, 6.55 million.

11. "FBI: Most Wanted,quot;, Up News Info, 6.62 million.

12. "The Neighborhood,quot; (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), Up News Info, 6.55 million.

13. "Young Sheldon,quot;, Up News Info, $ 6.45 million.

14. "FBI,quot;, Up News Info, 6.34 million.

15. "Who Wants to be a Millionaire,quot;, ABC, 6.2 million.

16. "American Idol,quot; ABC, 6.16 million.

17. "Man with a Plan,quot;, Up News Info, 6.1 million.

18. "Magnum, P.I." (Friday, 10 p.m.), 6.09 million.

19. "The Conners,quot;, ABC, 6.05 million.

20. "MacGyver,quot;, Up News Info, 5.77 million.

