6.4 Earthquake Shakes Western Nevada

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake reportedly hit western Nevada on Friday morning.

According to various reports, the earthquake occurred at 4:03 a.m. Pacific time near Tonopah, the Nevada wand was felt in California.

According to the LA Times, it hit approximately 4.7 miles (7.6 km) of depth, and at least six considerable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

