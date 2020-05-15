6.4 Earthquake Shakes Western Nevada

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake reportedly hit western Nevada on Friday morning.

According to various reports, the earthquake occurred at 4:03 a.m. Pacific time near Tonopah, the Nevada wand was felt in California.

According to the LA Times, it hit approximately 4.7 miles (7.6 km) of depth, and at least six considerable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

Social media users jumped online and reported feeling the earthquake in Bakersfield, Fresno, and as far north as Sacramento.

Some went to earthquake monitoring websites to record their experiences:

A Fresno resident said, "My bed was shaking and my TV was shaking."

Another Fresno resident added, "My bed was shaking," while another said, "The first time I felt such a strong earthquake, but the ground was definitely shaking quite hard."

No deaths have been reported and the extent of the damage (if any) in the affected area is still unknown.