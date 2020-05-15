Home Entertainment 5 thoughtful gifts for brides who had to postpone their weddings

5 thoughtful gifts for brides who had to postpone their weddings

Something old, new, borrowed and blue? Or how about something to make the bride in your life feel better in the coronavirus era?

It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has completely disrupted the wedding industry. By complying with social distancing protocols and preventing further spread of the virus, couples everywhere have had to rethink their wedding dreams, or completely reimagine them. While some couples have chosen to get married in new and inventive ways, others have postponed their long-awaited ceremonies and celebrations in the distant and, hopefully, safer future.

It goes without saying that if planning a wedding was no longer stressful, the process has reached new heights, especially now that we have entered what have traditionally been the "wedding season,quot; months.

But just because bridal showers and bridal showers are rolling out over Zoom instead of being in a room together, that doesn't mean you can't show the brides in your life a little love at the early wedding with a special gift.

And, if quarantining has frozen your brain, don't worry. Ring those wedding bells and keep looking for some perfectly thought out gifts to cheer up a future Ms.

Argento Vivo Personalized Two Initial Bracelet

Whether as a raised friendship bracelet or as a tribute to the future married couple, this customizable bracelet is the perfect way for any bride to feel love and wear it on her wrist at the same time.

The bride's short satin wrap

Why limit a glamorous wedding gown to just one day? Give the girlfriend in your life something she can use to shine every morning before she says "Yes, I do."

Keds x Kate Spade New York Glitter Sneakers

You definitely have the bride's back when you give her a pair of shoes that she can put on when her wedding heels start to hurt. In addition, these sneaks will shine perfectly in the spotlight that is in it all night.


Now that you've made the bride a little more comfortable, what if it's something that will take your self-care ritual to the next level? Here are 25 ideas to get you started.

