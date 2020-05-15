5 thoughtful gifts for brides who had to postpone their weddings

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
Something old, new, borrowed and blue? Or how about something to make the bride in your life feel better in the coronavirus era?
It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has completely disrupted the wedding industry. By complying with social distancing protocols and preventing further spread of the virus, couples everywhere have had to rethink their wedding dreams, or completely reimagine them. While some couples have chosen to get married in new and inventive ways, others have postponed their long-awaited ceremonies and celebrations in the distant and, hopefully, safer future.
It goes without saying that if planning a wedding was no longer stressful, the process has reached new heights, especially now that we have entered what have traditionally been the "wedding season,quot; months.
But just because bridal showers and bridal showers are rolling out over Zoom instead of being in a room together, that doesn't mean you can't show the brides in your life a little love at the early wedding with a special gift.
And, if quarantining has frozen your brain, don't worry. Ring those wedding bells and keep looking for some perfectly thought out gifts to cheer up a future Ms.
Now that you've made the bride a little more comfortable, what if it's something that will take your self-care ritual to the next level? Here are 25 ideas to get you started.
