5 thoughtful gifts for brides who had to postpone their weddings

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

%MINIFYHTMLb1eacf172c39bbc95e8a1b3f5c750d8315%

Something old, new, borrowed and blue? Or how about something to make the bride in your life feel better in the coronavirus era?

It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has completely disrupted the wedding industry. By complying with social distancing protocols and preventing further spread of the virus, couples everywhere have had to rethink their wedding dreams, or completely reimagine them. While some couples have chosen to get married in new and inventive ways, others have postponed their long-awaited ceremonies and celebrations in the distant and, hopefully, safer future.

It goes without saying that if planning a wedding was no longer stressful, the process has reached new heights, especially now that we have entered what have traditionally been the "wedding season,quot; months.