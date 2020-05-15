5 Madhuri Dixit Nene Co-Stars We Want You To Meet Soon

Madhuri Dixit Nene, the name itself provokes various emotions in the heart. He surely knows how to pass out the audience with his graceful movements and expressions, and that's why he's still as relevant in the industry as ever. Madhuri caught up with two of her co-stars on the big screen last year, with whom she delivered several hits before taking a gap year in acting in 1999. We're talking about none other than Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. While Madhuri worked with Anil Kapoor at Total Dhamaal in 2019, he also collaborated with Sanjay Dutt at Kalank in the same year. Both films gained a lot of popularity due to Madhuri and her reunion with her previous co-stars. So on her birthday today, we thought of listing 5 of her past co-stars that we can't wait to see her again.

