5 Madhuri Dixit Nene Co-Stars We Want You To Meet Soon

Madhuri Dixit Nene, the name itself provokes various emotions in the heart. He surely knows how to pass out the audience with his graceful movements and expressions, and that's why he's still as relevant in the industry as ever. Madhuri caught up with two of her co-stars on the big screen last year, with whom she delivered several hits before taking a gap year in acting in 1999. We're talking about none other than Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. While Madhuri worked with Anil Kapoor at Total Dhamaal in 2019, he also collaborated with Sanjay Dutt at Kalank in the same year. Both films gained a lot of popularity due to Madhuri and her reunion with her previous co-stars. So on her birthday today, we thought of listing 5 of her past co-stars that we can't wait to see her again.
Salman Khan
This hit Jodi has given Bollywood one of the most iconic movies of all time, Hum Aapke Hai Koun …! The film became a massive success and remains one of the most beloved Bollywood movies. Madhuri and Salman reunited on the big screen could make their fans pass out with excitement and we can't wait for that day to come. Not only HAHK, the Madhuri and Salman duo have also worked together on Saajan, Dil Tera Aashiq and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.
Shahrukh Khan
From one Khan to another, Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who is always looking for ways to experiment with his roles. And so we are hopeful that the King of Romance will soon realize the fact that we miss his partner with Madhuri Dixit Nene as it reminds us of the time of Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The chemistry of SRK and Madhuri in that movie remains a benchmark of effortless romance. Madhuri and King Khan have also worked on such films as Koyla, Gaja Gamini, Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and Anjaan. With so many movies in their filmography that they've made together, we don't think it will hurt if another one is added to the list.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have worked together on Dil, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahi and also a cameo on Bombay Talkies. Aamir and Madhuri would surely make the audience queue to see a movie if they ever collaborated. Aamir and Madhuri look great together on the big screen and we wouldn't mind seeing this crackling duo in theaters again. You do not agree?
Saif Ali Khan
Just a movie that Madhuri Dixit Nene has made with Saif Ali Khan, apart from a cameo in Bombay Talkies and that's Aarzoo. In today's changing times, where Saif is breaking boundaries and performing in the web space, we would surely like to see Madhuri enter that space with the actor and do something totally different. Sounds interesting doesn't it?
Akshay Kumar
Madhuri Dixit and Akshay Kumar's adorable chemistry in Dil Toh Pagal Hai is still pretty fresh in the memories of her fans. The duo also worked together on Aarzoo alongside Saif Ali Khan. With Akshay venturing into movies with a social message, in the horror, action, and romance comedy genre, we have no doubt that Madhuri could easily choose which genre she wants to work with Akshay. Are the manufacturers listening?
