4 incredible vibrators from the Bellesa line

Bellesa Line The | $ 87- $ 111 | Bellesa | Promotional code "INVENTORY"

As our period of social estrangement and quarantine isolation continues, we will offer you a series of sex toy reviews to help you make the best buying decisions to keep your sex life alone or to cheer things up for couples (or problems or etc. etc. etc.) who may be experiencing some boredom in the bedroom. On deck today there are four vibrators from the Bellesa Line.

the Bellesa Line It has nine medium priced silicone toys. Today we are reviewing four of them, Aurora Vida, Diosa, Nirvana and Dea. There are characteristics of the Bellesa Line They are common to all toys, some pros and cons, to cover first before diving into individual reviews.

In the professional column, the design of these vibrators is excellent; they are simply very attractive, just like the elegant black packaging in which they arrive. They are made of smooth, non-porous silicone, so whenever you clean them between uses they are safe to use with multiple partners. The toys are available in two colors, black and purple, and have a gold-tone LED light bar that illuminates to indicate when the toy is on and as it progresses through speeds and vibration patterns.

More (more?!?) Important, these vibrators are quiet. They are also waterproof and can be completely submerged, making them safe to use in the bathtub.

In the cons column, the USB charging port can be difficult to understand; the port is a small hole found with the letters "DC" and it takes some muscle to force the connector into the silicone in a way that feels completely wrong. Not bad! Also, the instruction booklet and website were not very helpful in this regard.

Similarly, the on / off button can be difficult to crack: press it to turn on the toy, which will be indicated by the LED light bar. Then press it again to cycle through the vibration patterns and hold it for three seconds to turn it off. It can take a few uses to achieve full functionality, but once you've mastered it, the single control button is pretty easy to use. However, another drawback is that it is very easy to accidentally press the button while the toy is in use, either by changing the speed or the pattern or turning off the thing completely.

The biggest design flaw is that these toys For real show fluids, and can be difficult to clean thoroughly. In terms of showing fluid, it's a pretty remarkable difference from other toys I've tried and I don't know if it's due to the darker color palette or if it's due to something else but it's surprising. The squick factor is real, it's what I'm trying to tell you. But also, uh, body fluids are going to happen, Right?!? Right! However, the difficulty with cleaning is a bit painful: I found myself having to wash the toys a second time to completely remove the residue from the sexual fluids. OTOH fluids were also a sign of a job well done, then!

With that said, let's talk about the four different styles I tried, Aurora Vida, Diosa, Nirvana and Dea.

Aurora Life The | $ 99 ($ ​​79 with promo code "INVENTORY")

Aurora Life The | $ 99 ($ ​​79 with promo code "INVENTORY")

the Aurora Life It is a curved vibrator designed for internal (vaginal, G-spot) and external use (clitoris). Its shaft is insertable up to six inches and its circumference measures just over four inches. This is a great beginner vibrator – its size is perfect for someone starting out, not too big or too small, like Goldilocks on vibrators. And, since it performs dual internal and external functions, it is a good toy to learn when determining what type of stimulation you prefer. If you find you like both, hold on tight! Bellesa has a toy (toys, actually) for that too.

Well, here are some more details: Life has seven modes of vibration; three constant patterns at different speeds and four different roll patterns. A single button on the base of the shaft controls the on / off function as well as the speed and vibration pattern. The attached user manual doesn't offer much information on settings, so when you get the toy for the first time, it's worth turning it on and clicking on the patterns to get familiar with them; are:

1: constant low environment

2: stable environment

3: stable environment

4: Pulse-pulse-pulse

5: Pulse-pulse-waaaaay pulse

6: growing environment

7: Pulse-pulse-pulse-pulse-pulse-loooong pulse

The Aurora Vida is a more realistic version of the best sellers. dawn—The difference is that Life has a defined head that looks more like a penis, while Aurora is completely smooth. Without the benefit of testing both, this is a mere guess (but an informed guess since I tried much of toys!), but I can't imagine that the design difference will greatly affect performance and I appreciate that there are options for people who want a less realistic penis sitch when it comes to their toys.

Goddess The | $ 109 ($ 87 with promo code "INVENTORY")

Goddess The | $ 109 ($ 87 with promo code "INVENTORY")

the Goddess it is essentially a ticklish dawn. It has the same six-and-a-half axis as the Aurora, but with a dedicated clitoral stimulator designed to elicit a combined orgasm (vaginal and clitoral). The external stimulator reduces Diosa's insertable length to four and a half inches, so penetration will not be as deep as with Aurora or Aurora Vida. However, for people who need clitoral stimulation to orgasm but who enjoy the sensation of vaginal penetration, loss of length will be more than compensated for by dual functionality.

The speed and pattern settings are the same as the Vida, and both the shaft and the clitoral stimulator are motorized, although there are no separate controls. The clitoral stimulator is quite flexible, which I found to be a good feature in terms of how it moved with me, although some reviewers said they would prefer something more rigid.

Nirvana The | $ 139 ($ 111 with promo code "INVENTORY")

the Nirvana is a wand-style vibrator designed to mimic Hitachi's iconic magic wand. Of the four Bellesa toys I tried, this was my least favorite. But it does have a few outlets and this is what they are: First off, wand-style toys are multi-tasking: Hitachi Magic Wand that the Nirvana follows the model is, technically speaking, a back and body massager, as is this toy. So if you are looking for something that can rub your neck and then rub your clit, this is what you want! Speaking of that rubbing of the clitoris, Nirvana is for external use only.

Like Aurora and Goddess, Nirvana has seven vibration modes, but the controls are slightly different; There are three buttons on the middle axis, one that controls the on / off function as well as the vibration patterns and two additional controls that increase and decrease the speed and intensity of the vibration. Additional speed options were welcome, especially when using the Nirvana as a neck and back massager, but when it came time to discover the differences between the seven vibration modes, I lost the thread. Here they are, the best I could determine:

1: constant

2:?

3: pulse-pulse-pulse

4: ??

5: Pulse-pulse-waaaaay pulse

6: ???

7: growing environment

Despite its flaws, I would recommend this toy to someone who knows they prefer direct clitoral stimulation to penetration and / or someone looking for a multi-functional product. Those multiple functions also make Nirvana a great toy to play with as a couple: hand it over to your partner and let them invite you in for a full body massage that is equally relaxing and stimulating. (But first, perhaps I will review your knowledge of the erogenous zones of the body?)

As a massager for pieces that are not of the private variety, this is great; I especially loved wearing it on my very tight calves. (That sounded … a lot more kinky than I meant to.) If you can beat their looks, massage wands definitely look like sex toys, regardless of what their makers say, it would be a great thing to throw away a gym bag to use. before and after training to loosen tight muscles instead of relying on a foam roller or orbital damper, both of which are much more bulky.

DEA The | $ 119 ($ 95 with promo code "INVENTORY")

DEA The | $ 119 ($ 95 with promo code "INVENTORY")

Do you know how your exes always return EXCEPT for that ex, the one you really want to return, the one who will never return? Yes you know

I love this vibrator so much that I called it after that ex, guys.

the DEA It is a double stimulation vibrator that offers a combined orgasm (vaginal and clitoris). It has two "petals", a larger one inserted into the vagina and a smaller one designed to provide clitoral stimulation; Both petals are motorized. Like Aurora Vida and Diosa, Dea has seven modes of vibration; three constant patterns at different speeds and four different roll patterns. However, the patterns themselves are slightly different from the other two models:

1: constant low environment

2: stable environment

3: stable environment

4: constant pulse

5: Constant growing environment

6: constant increase in environment

7: Pulse-pulse-waaaaay pulse

The Dea is not a beginner vibrator: if you were to classify the toys as beginner, intermediate, and advanced, you would describe the Dea as an intermediate level vibrator. Its outer petal is larger and stiffer than the tickle on the Goddess and easily holds in place once it has been placed. TALKING ABOUT BEING IN PLACE AND IN POSITIONS! (I'm screaming because this is the important part and also because I'm really excited about this toy, guys!)

The biggest selling point with Dea is that it has a flared base, which means that after insertion and positioning, it can be used hands-free. And oh wow, the hands-free option is always great! It allows many more positions than toys that require manual control; for example, if you want to get down on all fours and chase him with the Dea, you can absolutely do it (I did it! For testing purposes, you'll see …)

The hands-free option also means that you can focus your hands on other parts of the body, such as the nipples, while masturbating. Even without additional stimulation, the Dea offers a crazy orgasm that is much more powerful than what I have experienced with other double stimulation vibrators. Probably not an ideal toy for couples use: the experience of using the Dea is quite autonomous in a way that can make a couple or couples feel excluded from their experience. But honestly, if you have Dea, you may never need another partner again. It is that good.