& # 39; The Good Fight & # 39; announces season 5 after shortening season 4 amid pandemic

The television series starring Christine Baranski confirms the return of the fifth season after abruptly ending the fourth installment due to the current coronavirus crisis.

The fourth season of the hit American television show "The good fight"It was discontinued amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a fifth series was confirmed.

The last three episodes of the CBS All Access program, starring Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo, could not be done due to the global health crisis, which means that the fourth season will end on May 28, 2020.

In a statement, confirming that the show will return for a fifth outing, the creators of the series Robert and Michelle King He said: "It was weird not being able to finish season four. It left the story in an even more absurd place than usual."

"So we are delighted that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we are planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT in advance."