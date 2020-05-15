& # 39; Gangs of London & # 39; It is the second largest original show after & # 39; Chernobyl & # 39; in the middle of a pandemic

Sky atlantic

The ultra violent show of the director of the action film franchise & # 39; The Raid & # 39; It becomes a hit with blocking viewers as it racks up over 2 million in the first week.

Up News Info –

Sky Atlantic TV Show "London gangs"It is the second most watched original program on the net, after accumulating 2.2 million in its first seven days.

%MINIFYHTML17b0c84a0882ea27d928c661b79ebf8415%

The ultra violent series is the latest in a line of successful original dramas for Sky Atlantic, with other hits including "Britannia"and"Save me too"And it was also the most watched show on the channel, with 1.3 million viewers absorbing the entire series of nine episodes in the space of two weeks.

%MINIFYHTML17b0c84a0882ea27d928c661b79ebf8416%

The show came in second only after last year's dramatic drama. "Chernobyl", which told the true story of the disastrous meltdown of a Soviet nuclear reactor in 1986.

Based on its success, "Gangs of London", which presents "Peaky Blinders"actor Joe Cole As the heir to a criminal empire in the English capital, he could return for more series, according to the actor. Sope Dirisu.

Speaking to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the star, who plays aspiring gangster Elliot Finch on the show, joked about future installments: "It really depends on seeing the numbers. We've been out for a couple of weeks now and haven't launched internationally. still ".

He added: "I think there is definitely an intention for (a second series)."