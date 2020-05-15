3 Takeout from Massachusetts Restaurants United First City Hall

Rep Ayanna Pressley and "Top Chef,quot; star Tom Colicchio joined members of the Massachusetts Restaurants United group on Thursday morning for a discussion on what local restaurants need to reopen successfully.

%MINIFYHTMLd7082b66c8db31ac00bfc2d375640f1919%

Shortly after Massachusetts restaurants were ordered to close their dinner operations or to remain open for take-away and delivery only, the group shared a letter They sent Governor Baker seeking emergency help for both businesses and employees. A lot has happened since then: soup kitchens have been closed for approximately two months, and an estimated 8 million jobs in the industry have evaporated nationwide, along with an estimated loss of $ 80 billion in revenue by the end of April. .

During the town hall, which was held in Zoom, a handful of members spoke about the impact that COVID-19 has had on their businesses: Bessie King (Villa México Cafe), Michael Leviton (Craigie Burger) and Jody Adams (Porto, TRADE) Pressley and Colicchio, one of the founders of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, also shared what Congress and the coalition are doing to help restaurants emerge on the other side of the global pandemic.

Here are some conclusions from the first city council of the Massachusetts Restaurants United group:

1. Personal protective equipment is still the number 1 problem.

Pressley shared that when he talks to small business owners who are crafting strategies for his reopening, PPE is at the top of the list, especially how the state could supply it to businesses in need.

King agreed.

"I would love to see some kind of PPE supply bank just for restorers or essential workers to buy or receive, even from the government," said King. "Last week I had to go to three restaurants to find gloves so I could serve my food."

She shared that she provides each of her Villa México Cafe employees with a glove box so that they can safely enter and exit the restaurant, but that this safety precaution is costly.

"It's hard to find just basic supplies of PPE like gloves, so having a resource bank would be incredibly helpful in keeping us safe," said King.

2. Pressley's Saving Our Streets Act could benefit smaller, underrepresented restaurants.

The Massachusetts congresswoman broke the Saving Our Streets (SOS) Act, a new bill she wrote with California Senator Kamala Harris. The $ 124.5 billion grant program is "specifically designed to alleviate micro-businesses and minority-owned businesses, including restaurants, that have been excluded and abandoned by current federal programs," Pressley explained.

Businesses with fewer than 10 employees earning less than $ 1 million in revenue per year would be eligible for the program, which would distribute up to $ 250,000 in emergency grants.

To ensure that underrepresented communities receive access to this grant, 75 percent of the funds will go to historically underrepresented companies, including women-owned and minority businesses. Pressley emphasized that these are grants, not loans, and can be used for health care benefits, payroll, rent, utilities, risk payment, PPE, or licenses.

Pressley said she was encouraged by the support the bill received, including the support of small businesses and civil rights groups such as the Main Street Alliance and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

%MINIFYHTMLd7082b66c8db31ac00bfc2d375640f1920%

"My caucus and I have had to work very hard to lobby so that these bills are not just bailouts for a corporation," he said.

3. The Independent Restaurant Stabilization Fund could help restaurants stay open, not just reopen.

Colicchio is one of the founders of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a national movement formed with the mission of saving restaurants affected by the pandemic through affective legislative change. One of the movement's main goals has been to get Congress to establish the Independent Restaurant Stabilization Fund, a $ 120 billion program that would help independent restaurants stay open, not just reopen. The coalition defines "independent restaurants,quot; as establishments with fewer than 20 unlisted locations.

"We are going to open up to a depressed market," Colicchio said. “Why do (the restaurants) need extra help? As an industry, we employ 11 million people. The stimulus dollars that will be used to stimulate the economy will be better used in the restaurant industry because every dollar we receive, 95 cents comes out the door. "

The coalition also advocates for Congress to solve problems stemming from the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan that many restaurants worry that they may not be able to pay. They have asked Congress to extend the repayment period from its current two years to 10 years, and that the maximum loan amounts extend to three months after restaurants open at full capacity.

"We are the anchors of our communities," said Colicchio. "When we get past this, we need open restaurants, because that's where people will feel normal again."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.