2000 Kandi Burruss throwback photos have fans saying she looks like a black Harley Quinn

Kandi Burruss shared a photo from the year 2000, and her fans are amazed by her abdominal tones. People praise her in the comments like there's no tomorrow.

‘Here's a #TBT from 2000. My girls @jamaicacraft and @shanellyoungmoney danced for me on the tour promoting #DontThinkImNot. We've all come this far since then. Happy belated birthday Jamaica! #TeamTaurus, "Kandi captioned her post.

A follower said: K @Kandi my older sister !!!! Many thanks! And next my boss sister from Taurus … I learned my hustle and hard work from the best of you. "

A fan said: ‘Oh. A receipt for one of your many # 1 moments in your life! "And someone else posted this message:" One of my favorite jams! "When you're in the club … don't think I'm not ~~~" ’

Another follower brought in the masked singer and said, "I knew it was you in the masked singer, I kept going back and forth with my boyfriend about it."

Someone else posted this: & # 39; Kandi has been that girl for years and that's why Nene is angry & # 39;, and another follower said that in this photo, Kandi's daughter Blaze looks like her: & # 39 ; This Kandi photo looks EXACTLY like Blaze !!! !! That smile! The eyes, the whole face. Blaze is your twin! 4Of course! "

Another follower said Kandi looks like Harley Quinn: ‘Kandi looks like a black Harley Quinn in this photo and I dig it. He is about to rob a bank, exploit it, and then make snow angels with the money. LOL ".

In other news recently, Kandi also celebrated the birthday of her best friend Shamea Morton, along with more friends.

Kandi shared an emotional message on her social media account and also a bunch of throwback photos to mark this important event.

Fans loved Kandi mentioning this event on her social media account and praised her friendship with Shamea.



