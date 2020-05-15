20 seniors who refuse to let quarantine ruin their graduation

Congratulations Class of 2020: You did it!
For high school and college seniors, their last few months of class changed dramatically due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Graduation parties were canceled, final exams were taken in childhood rooms, and a formal graduation ceremony was postponed, broadcast online, or was canceled directly.
But as thousands of hard-working students remember their school experience, they are still finding ways to celebrate all of their accomplishments.
Whether it's filming mock graduation ceremonies, participating in creative photo shoots, or celebrating with family, the Class of 2020 will certainly not allow a pandemic to ruin your celebrations.
And in the coming weeks, Hollywood will step forward to celebrate graduation class. On Saturday night stars like Lebron James, the Jonas brothers and former president Barack Obama will participate in the TV special Graduating together: America honors the high school class of 2020.
Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks and many more are also honoring this special group of students who will have a great story to tell.
Until then, take a look below at some of the many special graduates awaiting a new and exciting chapter in life.
The best is yet to come, graduates!
RayVanz Vizualz and Instagram @ _K.Tiarra
Super mama
"I found out I was pregnant with twins in my third year of college and the first thing I said was, 'I couldn't have kids right now. I had to finish school.' That was a goal I wasn't giving up. I retired halfway through the semester and had my daughters 2 months earlier. Right after, I saw them fight like crazy for their lives and from that moment, I knew it was a purpose, so I made a promise that I would come back and finish and I would never quit smoking because they didn't do it for me, "graduated from Texas College Keosha Villages shared on Instagram. "Never question your ability and never let anyone tell you what you cannot do! Because if I was not fit, the Lord would not have chosen me and I owe it to the highest for walking with us through this journey. May 2, 2020 10:30 am was a day that I have been waiting FOREVER, everything happens for a reason, but what is done is done and I am DONE with the BS (Bachelors of Science) .It is still a celebration! WE DID IT! "
Kingpin Visualz and Twitter @DaishaLashay
#CoupleGoals
The couple who graduate together stay together. "Graduating from the University of Missouri-St.Louis with my fiancé is one of the books!" Danisha Pickens shared in Twitter while posing with her man Darryl Holmes. "Congratulations to us my love! # ClassOf2020,quot;.
Twitter @Jamie_Margolin
Unstoppable
"The Coronavirus took my grandfather, two members of my household are essential workers and they took away the last months of my senior year, my graduation and the prom." Youth to power Author Jamie Margolin shared in Twitter from the Holy Names Academy in Seattle. "But whatever happens, the virus cannot take away the joy I feel as I FINALLY GRADUATE MY HIGH SCHOOL."
Instagram @dylanmazzarella
We have a (good) feeling
Before graduating from Fordham University, Dylan Mazzarella He managed to get his class together virtually for "one last song and dance." The video quickly went viral and reminded students that graduation can still be a good, good night. "Nothing is more important than bringing people together during this time of separation," he shared with E! News. "Just because we Fordham seniors can't spend the past few months together doesn't mean we can't have a good time yet!"
Peyton Herzog
Inspirational farewell
Since he was unable to receive his diploma directly at his school, Sami Herzog and his family traveled to the nearest university to hold a false ceremony. "Although this was not the graduation I always hoped for, my family helped make it so special," shared the University of Michigan graduate with E! News. "It was more memorable than I could have imagined, and I hope that what we did inspires others to do the same."
Instagram @ClaireCrafts
The extraordinary class
Many high school students like Claire Crafts I can't help but see the positive during a single school year. "Quarantine has completely changed almost all of my expectations by the end of the last year, but it cannot change the wonderful memories, friendships, and hard work that have defined high school for me," the future Notre student told E Give to me. News. "We are entering this crazy world as adults determined to create certainty at a time when there is little, and if that is not a reason to celebrate, I don't know what is. The prom may be in July and these farewells cannot." It doesn't look exactly the same, but I am so grateful to my entire class and Santa Margarita Catholic High School for celebrating our graduation along with the same optimism and nostalgic beauty as ever. The celebration certainly looks different this year and perhaps that is what makes it even more extraordinary. "
Jennifer Woodward
Camp Randall at home
When it was time to celebrate the University of Wisconsin-Madison graduation, Rollie Woodward He was surrounded by family members in his hometown of Orange County, California. "Obviously it is not the graduation that I or anyone expected, but sometimes, when the circumstances are out of your control, you just have to take it day by day and adapt." shared with E! News. "I am very fortunate to have an excellent and supportive family and close friends around me who make even these difficult days tolerable. I hope that one day I will get the graduation everyone dreams of at Camp Randall, but for now I am happy to celebrate with my family. And it's good to know that no matter what happens, the Class of 2020 will always be famous. "
Instagram @lex_shoots
Leave your mark
"I am officially a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering! I am 1 of 4 women in my graduation class and 1 of TWO black women! We are making our mark!" Kiana jackson shared in Twitter. "# Classof2020 #WomenWhoEngineer #BlackGirlsGraduate,quot;.
Elizabeth Razo
The family is first
"On Thursday, I became the first person in my family to graduate from THE Texas A,amp;M University!" Sergio Razo shared in Twitter. "I've been working up to this point from the time I was 12 mowing the lawn! Never settle and always chase your dreams! Thank you and Gig & # 39; Em Thumbs up # Classof2020 @TAMU."
Instagram @priscilavalentina_photography
Fun chair
As a senior class president at Tesoro High School in Orange County, California, King caeden he's determined to keep the fun going. "Some things I've been working on during quarantine are the senior gift, graduation speech, and possible senior events for this class to be remembered in a special way," she shared with E! News before heading to San Diego State University. "Even if we are not together in class, the graduation traditions will continue!"
Twitter @alexis_reneaa
Congratulations mom
When Alexis Horne A graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, she couldn't help but celebrate with her children. "Mommy did it with TWO in 2020!" # Shawu20 # Classof2020 "he wrote in Twitter. The Class 2020 member added to E! News: "I want to show people that no matter what life holds for you, anything is possible."
Josh Mastropaolo
I play in
"It is sad to know that we are all missing our high-level milestones, but what I miss the most is being with my lacrosse team," he graduated from San Juan Hills High School Josh Mastropaolo shared with E! News. "We have an incredible team and an incredible group of coaches that have brought us to what would be an incredible season together. I am grateful that we are all good friends and have stayed together. We meet when we can safely, we zoom in as a team and We still hope that something can come out of all this before the end of our actual last year. "
Gleason Thompson Jr./Twitter @ G1EAS
Master of ceremonies
"Today, I completed my master's degree in aeronautics with a specialization in aviation security management systems," graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Shonte Miller shared in Twitter. Today I graduated with an average of 3.70. Although we did not have a ceremony due to COVID-19, I still appreciate this beautiful day. "
Twitter @dunia_aliyo
Future hero
"Sacrificed so much for my future, thanks Ohio State. #BuckeyeNation # classof2020strong,quot; Hamdi said wrote in Tweetr. The new graduate, who majored in social work with a minor in substance abuse and addiction, told E! News that he hopes will use his education "to address issues like mental health, trauma, addiction,quot; and more. "My goal throughout my career is to make a difference in my local community, one customer at a time," he shared with E! News. "Although this year has not been ideal, I can't wait to see what the future holds!"
Janesca William
Clear skies ahead
"All I want at graduation is my family, friends, and fun! Things that quarantine can't take away from me,quot; Janesca William shared with E! News after graduating from Saint Louis University. "Quarantine did not allow me to take graduation photos on the beach, but I got my diploma!" And guess what? He loved his experience so much that in the fall he went back to college to get a Master of Public Health in Global Health and Biosecurity.
Twitter @ AliHarris0n
The final test
Advanced placement tests are not done every year in your room. "No cap or gown or graduation today, but I still finished high school and completed the AP Calculus exam!" Shawnee Mission South High School Graduate Alma Harrison shared in Twitter.
Instagram @Colleenbusbyyy
Home Sweet Home
The last day of school looked different for many older adults, including the Fresno State student Colleen Busby. "I just finished my bachelor's degree in my childhood room # classof2020 #fresnostategrad," she shared on Instagram.
Instagram @ Naomisara97 and @ S.Comeau
Fight on
Before graduating from the University of Southern California, Trojans Naomi Hyman and Sophie Comeau He decided to take a photo shoot in the famous Bovard Auditorium on campus. "I'm trying my best to make the day special. Although I'm waiting until the actual ceremony in person to celebrate the royal feast, * I wasted * a $ 10 bottle of wine by the time I presented my last assignment." Naomi shared with E! News. "(On) the date of the original ceremony, my parents and two of my brothers will be coming from the Coachella Valley to celebrate! They are bringing us takeaways from the Bavel restaurant, the restaurant where I would have had my graduation party. I'm celebrating with a piece of Susie Cakes red velvet cake and watching the ceremony live in my royalty. Of course, that's not exactly how I envisioned becoming a student, but I'm still grateful for my time at USC and for the privilege to graduate first! "
Instagram @NicoleandSteph
Unforgettable ceremony
Graduated from California Baptist University Nicole Ramirez you have to thank your family for a special ceremony. "I wasn't expecting anything special for graduation, and despite current circumstances, my family made this milestone that much more special with a little surprise party," Nicole shared with E! News. "Definitely a graduation that I will never forget!"
Instagram @LittleMissParty
Go kids
We can't forget about elementary school kids graduating from high school! Manhattan, New York, fifth grade student Gavin Kertzner received a special celebration from his mother. "Gavin is in his last year of elementary school and will never set foot in the school where he has spent his childhood as a student again. I want to do everything in my power to make up for this with celebrations that include our family, friends ( and teachers!) ", shared mother Seri Kertzner on Instagram. "While we will not be together in real life, I will do everything I can to make these celebrations memorable."
