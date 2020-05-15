20 seniors who refuse to let quarantine ruin their graduation

Congratulations Class of 2020: You did it!

For high school and college seniors, their last few months of class changed dramatically due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Graduation parties were canceled, final exams were taken in childhood rooms, and a formal graduation ceremony was postponed, broadcast online, or was canceled directly.

But as thousands of hard-working students remember their school experience, they are still finding ways to celebrate all of their accomplishments.

Whether it's filming mock graduation ceremonies, participating in creative photo shoots, or celebrating with family, the Class of 2020 will certainly not allow a pandemic to ruin your celebrations.

And in the coming weeks, Hollywood will step forward to celebrate graduation class. On Saturday night stars like Lebron James, the Jonas brothers and former president Barack Obama will participate in the TV special Graduating together: America honors the high school class of 2020.

Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks and many more are also honoring this special group of students who will have a great story to tell.