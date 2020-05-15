18 celebrity Instagram you probably missed this week

This is what you may have missed!
We all know that celebrities live busy lives, but since we've all been trapped inside due to the pandemic, they have much more free time on their hands. Here's what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
one]
Viola Davis paid tribute to her amazing How to escape murder cast to celebrate the end of the series.
3]
Gwyneth Paltrow wished her "wickedly smart,quot; daughter a happy 16th birthday.
6]
Charlize Theron recalled her time on set with her Mad Max Girls.
10]
Keke Palmer perfected the self-timer selfie.
eleven]
Reese Witherspoon gave us an idea of how she balances work and home schooling.
12]
Jay Ellis realized that being trapped at home has its advantages.
13]
Ciara showed her growing belly.
fifteen.
Remy Ma and Papoose celebrated 12 years of marriage.
sixteen.
Cameran Eubanks cleared up rumors about why he left Southern charm.
17]
Skai Jackson graduated from high school.
18]
And Ariana Grande put her tattoos on display.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!