Home Local News 14-year-old Van Zandt County girl found safe in Kentucky – Up News...

14-year-old Van Zandt County girl found safe in Kentucky – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Van Zandt County - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTML1f27cbee8161188041fea6b5350c460716%

GRAN SALINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for 14-year-old WiIlow Sirmans.

%MINIFYHTML1f27cbee8161188041fea6b5350c460717%

She was found safe Thursday night in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.

More than ten local and federal agencies joined together to help her locate her in Louisville, Kentucky.

WiIlow Sirmans and Austen Walker (TX Amber Alerts)

Austen Walker, 21, was arrested for kidnapping.

%MINIFYHTML1f27cbee8161188041fea6b5350c460718%

They were with Courtney Odom in a 2012 white Toyota Camry with Texas license plates.

Odom is also in custody for kidnapping.

Willow's family is relieved that she recovered safely, authorities said.

No details have yet been released about the boy's relationship with the adults with whom he was found.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©