14-year-old Van Zandt County girl found safe in Kentucky – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAN SALINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for 14-year-old WiIlow Sirmans.

%MINIFYHTML1f27cbee8161188041fea6b5350c460717%

She was found safe Thursday night in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.

More than ten local and federal agencies joined together to help her locate her in Louisville, Kentucky.

Austen Walker, 21, was arrested for kidnapping.

%MINIFYHTML1f27cbee8161188041fea6b5350c460718%

They were with Courtney Odom in a 2012 white Toyota Camry with Texas license plates.

Odom is also in custody for kidnapping.

Willow's family is relieved that she recovered safely, authorities said.

No details have yet been released about the boy's relationship with the adults with whom he was found.