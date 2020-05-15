11 million tests in 10 days: Wuhan lines up after the COVID-19 cluster

%MINIFYHTML13989459d82bb58b40943556996276ae17%

Chinese officials have started an unprecedented attempt to screen 11 million people for COVID-19 in just 10 days.

Plans for the gigantic feat emerged earlier this week after officials in Wuhan, the capital of China's central Hubei province, where the pandemic began in January, identified a group of six new cases over the past weekend. . The group included a symptomatic 89-year-old man and five asymptomatic cases, all of whom lived in the same residential community.

All six cases were the first detection of new infections in more than a month in the affected city, and government officials are taking no risk when it comes to thwarting a fearsome second wave of infections. They quickly announced a plan to screen all city residents, who number approximately 11 million.

It is unclear whether the government can collect enough test kits and organize the logistics of the test site in that time period. Even if they excluded people who had been recently evaluated, the city would still have to evaluate at least 730,000 people per day, state media reported. Current testing capacity in the city peaks at 100,000 tests per day, the media noted.

Strategy

According to New York Times reports, the city plans to conduct staggered tests, neighborhood by neighborhood. Government notices for the test sites were sent via social media, paper flyers, and speaker announcements.

A social media post said, "A nucleic acid test is your responsibility to you, your family, and society … Please support and cooperate." Another ad urged residents to "leave no one behind,quot; in an effort to evaluate everyone.

The Times reports that the city has installed rows of tents in the first neighborhoods, and social media posts show images of dozens of residents standing in rows spaced safely for medical workers to clean them with full protective gear.

The government is reportedly targeting elderly communities, densely populated neighborhoods, and neighborhoods with rural migrants in the first wave.

But the Times noted there were reports of confusion in some districts about how to get residents tested. And it's unclear whether medical companies can keep up with demand for test kits during the 10-day campaign. Additionally, some residents were concerned or angry that they had to go to assessment centers, possibly risking exposure. Although the closure measures were lifted a few weeks ago, some residents continue largely. And while the historic feat continues, at least one infectious disease expert is skeptical that it is necessary, and said in a television interview that the city should focus on "the key areas and key groups."