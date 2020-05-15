100's Trippy final season poster says it doesn't end here

Things get tough in the last season of The 100.

ME! News has its first look at key art from the seventh season, and it certainly seems like there's a lot to do with that anomaly that swallowed Octavia and Diyoza last season. There is a certain green hue to the poster, and they all float around those strange symbols that appeared on Octavia's back, over a very green lake.

Then there is also that slogan to which we must pay attention: "It does not end here."

That is certainly an option for a final season. What doesn't end where? We have many questions, as we always do with this program, that we hope will be answered in the coming weeks. What is that green anomaly? Where are you going What does it have to do with all those who are still in Sanctum? Will we see Clarke get into that? What does this all mean?