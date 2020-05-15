100's Trippy final season poster says it doesn't end here

The CW
Things get tough in the last season of The 100.
ME! News has its first look at key art from the seventh season, and it certainly seems like there's a lot to do with that anomaly that swallowed Octavia and Diyoza last season. There is a certain green hue to the poster, and they all float around those strange symbols that appeared on Octavia's back, over a very green lake.
Then there is also that slogan to which we must pay attention: "It does not end here."
That is certainly an option for a final season. What doesn't end where? We have many questions, as we always do with this program, that we hope will be answered in the coming weeks. What is that green anomaly? Where are you going What does it have to do with all those who are still in Sanctum? Will we see Clarke get into that? What does this all mean?
Season six of The 100 ended with Clarke and company. taking control of Sanctum and mainly destroying the Primes and the flame, while Bellamy watched Octavia being stabbed by Diyoza's adult daughter (who wasn't even born three days ago) and then disappearing entirely.
This is what showrunner Jason Rothenberg told us when the finale aired on this green light situation.
"I think there are indications that this is some kind of portal. I think we can safely say that the weather is misbehaving on the other side. Hope comes out at age 20, and three days earlier, she was a fetus inside of her mother's womb still. So that's what we can say. I think we can say that the anomaly stone that controls it is somehow a piece of ancient technology that we don't understand, and Gabriel says so much in (the finale There are a lot of little clues that people can start putting pieces together where we may be taking the story in season seven, but it's a big part of the season seven story and therefore I really can't speak much about it "
The 100 returns for its final season next Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. at The CW.
