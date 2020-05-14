Zion's dispute with former marketing group could expose improvements – Up News Info Detroit

The marketing agent who sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received inadequate benefits before playing his season with the Blue Devils.

%MINIFYHTML95eb18b2c27279ecb8eee15c3fc4e56f17%

Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That happened after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.

In a court filing last week in the Florida lawsuit, Ford's attorneys presented a list of questions including asking if Williamson or someone on his behalf had sought or accepted "money, benefits, favors, or other things of value,quot; to sign with Duke.

The submissions, which offer no evidence of wrongdoing by Williamson or his family, seek answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.

The questions refer to Williamson's mother and stepfather, as well as Nike clothing companies, which equip the Blue Devils team, and Adidas. Questions include whether you received any improper benefits from an agent between January 2014 and your April 2019 announcement that you would be a professional.

In a filing Friday in the North Carolina lawsuit, Ford's attorneys say Williamson or people on his behalf had "engaged in conduct that made him … ineligible to be or remain a student athlete,quot; before Williamson will meet with Ford to discuss sponsorship deals. It does not offer specific evidence for the claim.

%MINIFYHTML95eb18b2c27279ecb8eee15c3fc4e56f18%

Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfeld declined to comment on the submissions as the school is not a party to any of the lawsuits. Schoenfeld also referred to an earlier statement that the school reviewed Williamson's eligibility and found no concern.

"As soon as Duke learned of any allegations that could have affected Zion Williamson's eligibility, we conducted a thorough and objective investigation that was conducted by people outside the athletics department," he said in January. "We found no evidence to support any allegation. Zion thrived as a student and athlete at Duke, and always conducted himself with integrity and purpose. "

An email from The Associated Press requesting comment from Williamson's CAA agents Austin Brown and Lisa Joseph-Metelus was sent to Jeremy Watkins, spokesman for Williamson's attorney Jeffrey Klein. Watkins referred the questions to Duke's statement and rejected additional comments. Both Brown and Joseph-Metelus are named as individual defendants in the Ford lawsuit.

The legal battles surrounding the No. 1 NBA draft pick also include another lawsuit in Florida, this one filed in April by a former college basketball player.

According to the lawsuit, Cedriquze Johnson said Prime Sports was unable to provide agreed compensation for his "instrumental,quot; work to facilitate a relationship between Prime Sports and the Williamson family "within the limits of NCAA eligibility regulations." Williamson is not mentioned in Johnson's lawsuit.

Johnson had a relationship with the Williamson family that dated back to the 6-foot-7-foot, 285-pound high school career, according to the lawsuit.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related