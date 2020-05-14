YouTubers Marcus and Kristin Johns offer recovery progress after terrifying hit-and-run accident

Instagram

Social media influencers have been seriously injured after being hit by a car, allegedly running away from the crime scene, while biking on a trail.

YouTube stars Marcus and Kristin Johns they are on the road to recovery. Three days after being involved in a terrifying hit-and-run accident that left them seriously injured, the husband-and-wife duo offered fans an update on their post-surgery conditions, as each revealed that they can stand up and walk.

The first to share good news with her followers on Wednesday, May 13 was Kristin. Along with an Instagram video of her standing, the 24-year-old wrote: "I stood up today !!!!" She continued with the details: "This morning, in my first physical therapy session, I barely made it to the edge of the bed before passing out from excruciating pain that was very daunting."

"But this afternoon I was able to take about 5 steps, which is CRAZY! I am so motivated to get up and walk with a walker because then we can go home and be with the family," she continued. "Due to the pandemic, we are not allowed to receive visitors, so FaceTiming my friends and family (and Marcus from the other room in the hospital) have been a lifesaver."

Near the end of her post, Kristin thanked her. "I will also say it over and over again, thank you Jesus for saving our lives," he said. "Thanks to the amazing nurses for being angels too. And thanks to everyone for their messages, I find so much peace and happiness reading them throughout the day. I LOVE YOU!"

Minutes after Kristin posted her video, her husband Marcus johns He let out a video of him leaving his hospital room to meet Kristin. "Day 3 update. I'm waking up with a walker! Your prayer is working! @Kristinjohns performed his physical therapy today and was able to sit down. Doctors said this is really good for the next day after femur surgery." read his legend. "Here's a little clip of me walking and surprising her in her room."

"This was our first time actually speaking in person since the accident, plus a fast wave before our surgery," he continued to share. "The pain for both of us has been from top to bottom. The best and the worst has been so far. I only take one day at a time. I would love to be able to put all my weight on my leg, but my upper body is doing as much effort as possible now. Anyway, I'm mobile and they say they'll probably discharge me tomorrow! "

A day earlier, Marcus revealed in another Instagram video post that he and Kristin were the victims of a hit-and-run accident. Assuring fans that they are doing well, the 27-year-old explained: "… this is what we think happened: we were on the other side of the road with other cyclists and pedestrians."

"It is a residential neighborhood with multiple stop signs and consecutive speed bumps in a short distance. I looked down and heard an engine revving all the time and it seemed like the moment the guy was trying to hit us. Purpose," he said. "I said to Kris, 'What is this guy doing?' He was driving erratically and turning toward us."

"I tried to veer off the road, but he just followed us to hit us. I passed out until I got to the hospital. Then, after not knowing what really happened," he continued. "Unfortunately, Kristin was fully conscious and had to look at me on the floor without responding until the ambulance arrived. Kristin said we flew about 50 feet from the impact."

"When I woke up and was trying to explain what happened, and I didn't think people would believe me they were convinced that they were really trying to kill us. But now it makes sense if the robbery and the police chase are officially confirmed," he added. "Anyway, scary things. We are better now, but please keep us in your prayers. We love you all." In the end, the influencer who appeared in 2004 "The Punisher"he stated:" Surviving this was a miracle. "