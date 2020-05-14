YouTube star Corey La Barrie's family shares public memorial plans

Corey La BarrieThe family of "is overwhelmed,quot; by the love and support they have received after the death of the YouTube star.
It's only been a few days since Corey passed away at the age of 25. Her mother and brother confirmed on social media that Corey was the victim of a drunk driving accident that took place on Sunday, May 10, when he turned 25.
"This is not something I thought I would have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do right now, but everyone deserves to know that my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,quot; Jarrad La Barrie shared. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you. I miss you so much already. This isn't fair. Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask. Because I love you. So much, King, a lot of life will never be the same without you RIP "
On Monday, a day after the accident, the Los Angeles Police Department shared in a press release that Ink Masters star Daniel Silva He allegedly was driving a McLaren at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and "ran off the road and hit a stop sign and a tree." According to officials, Silva "tried,quot; to flee the scene, but was detained by eyewitnesses.
Silva was later arrested and charged with murder.
Since then, Corey's family has announced memorial plans, sharing details on their official GoFundMe page.
"Our family is overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support for Corey in the past 2 days," the family said in a statement. "We are in the process of making arrangements and will use these proceeds for a private family memorial as well as a public memorial in Los Angeles at the historic Hollywood Forever Cemetery; where Corey's followers will have a place to attend, commemorate, and celebrate his life. "
"The proceeds will also go to a public monument in Adelaide, Australia, at the resting place of her grandfather (whom Corey missed so much) and grandmother. All Corey's supporters will be able to attend," the statement continued. "Your donations have made all of this possible and for that, we really thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
The fundraiser has raised $ 187,469, exceeding the original goal of $ 150,000.
