YouTube star Corey La Barrie's family shares public memorial plans

Corey La BarrieThe family of "is overwhelmed,quot; by the love and support they have received after the death of the YouTube star.

It's only been a few days since Corey passed away at the age of 25. Her mother and brother confirmed on social media that Corey was the victim of a drunk driving accident that took place on Sunday, May 10, when he turned 25.

"This is not something I thought I would have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do right now, but everyone deserves to know that my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,quot; Jarrad La Barrie shared. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you. I miss you so much already. This isn't fair. Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask. Because I love you. So much, King, a lot of life will never be the same without you RIP "