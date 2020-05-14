Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

In Mumbai, the coronavirus is concentrated in the most vulnerable.
There is a reason why the Indians call Mumbai "Maximum City,quot;.
It is a city with a surprising wealth gap. The richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, lives in a 27-story house not far from a maze of narrow, poor neighborhoods.
For the past eight weeks, Atul Loke, a photographer, has been tracking the outbreak in Mumbai. Hospitals are overflowing and infections are increasing in Dharavi, one of the poorest areas of the city. Doctors say the biggest enemy is the density of Mumbai.
On the floor: The wealthy seem determined to stay away from residents of poorer neighborhoods; Some housing associations have even banned maids, caretakers, and casual workers from coming to work. But with the arrival of the monsoon season and the flight of migrant workers, there could be other hot spots like Mumbai across the country.
The state of emergency will continue for the country's eight most populous areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, but Abe said he would decide next week whether to lift those restrictions before the end of the month.
"We will have to create a new model in daily life from now on," he said, "and today is the beginning of that."
About 10 days have passed since ABS-CBN, one of the most influential networks in the Philippines, turned black for the first time since 1986, when a popular revolt toppled Ferdinand Marcos.
Lawmakers seek to grant ABS-CBN a provisional license to re-broadcast. Meanwhile, the shutdown has left viewers without their sports, entertainment, or, most importantly during a pandemic, news shows.
"Now we don't know what's going on," said a viewer who for years relied on ABS-CBN for information on earthquakes, typhoons, floods and political unrest.
Context: Mr. Duterte's government has attributed the closure of ABS-CBN to anomalies in license renewals. But critics say he is using the coronavirus crisis to quell dissent.
It comes after a yearlong offensive against journalists. The Philippines ranks as one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Generations clash in China
A commercial that portrays China's younger generation as happy, affluent, and well-traveled has sparked a backlash from the country's boomers. Prominent older Chinese say they experienced a more open China and believe that young people are too willing to accept the lines of the Communist Party, writes our New New World columnist Li Yuan.
As one critic said: “Congratulations! You have the right to criticize the United States and traitors. Everything else is 404 ", referring to the error message for censored pages and websites.
1MDB: A Malaysian court dismissed the money laundering charges against Hollywood producer Riza Aziz, who agreed to return assets of more than $ 107 million. The charges were part of a $ 1 billion scandal involving former Prime Minister Najib Razak, Mr. Aziz's stepfather, who overthrew his government two years ago.
W.T.O. boss resigns: The head of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevêdo, He unexpectedly resigned, adding another element of uncertainty to trade amid the coronavirus pandemic and escalating trade conflicts. Their views had clashed with President Trump's preference for bilateral power politics.
What we are reading: This uplifting The Guardian article about a group of teenagers abandoned on an island in 1965. "The author found a true story of the 'Lord of the Flies'," says Maria Abi-Habib, a South Asian correspondent based in Delhi. "And the ending couldn't be more different than the book."
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Plant-based milk
Soy, oatmeal, and almond milks can be hard to find in supermarkets these days.
Our climate reporter Hiroko Tabuchi has an infallible way to make yours Here's a condensed excerpt from the latest Climate Fwd newsletter.
First, soak a cup of soy, almonds, or oatmeal in plenty of water overnight. Soybeans, especially, will grow two to three times in volume, so be sure to do this in a large bowl.
In the morning, use a strainer to drain the water and rinse the soy, almonds, or oats. This is especially important, if you use oatmeal, to prevent milk from becoming slimy and sticky.
Then put your soy, almonds, or oatmeal in a blender, along with three cups of water, and mix for about two minutes. A complete mix will maximize the amount of milk you can express.
Then pour the mixture into clean cheesecloth, a dedicated "walnut milk bag,quot; makes this part really easy and prevents any spillage, and squeeze the milk out. And I mean squeeze and squeeze, until the last drops come out.
Then, if you use soy or almonds, gently heat the milk, but stop before it boils. That's a common practice in Japan, because people there tend not to eat raw nuts. But it would not heat oat milk, which can easily become slimy.
You can add a little sugar or maple syrup to any of the milks, to taste. It should be kept in the refrigerator, covered, for about five days.
