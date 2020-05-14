Young Buck files for bankruptcy to avoid paying 50-cent debt!

Former Unit G rapper Young Buck filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying the money he owes 50 Cent.

According to AllHipHop, the rapper recently filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection.

Buck reportedly listed his top creditors as the mothers of his six children, the Georgia Department of Human Services and the IRS. It is also asking to "reject all execution contracts with G-Unit and / or Curtis Jackson."

