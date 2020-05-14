Young Buck files for bankruptcy to avoid paying 50-cent debt!

Former Unit G rapper Young Buck filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying the money he owes 50 Cent.

According to AllHipHop, the rapper recently filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection.

Buck reportedly listed his top creditors as the mothers of his six children, the Georgia Department of Human Services and the IRS. It is also asking to "reject all execution contracts with G-Unit and / or Curtis Jackson."

But it may be more than a ploy to keep him at 50. He earned $ 100,000 a year between 2017 and 2019, but he still owes the IRS $ 415,892.04 for unpaid taxes during the years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Over the past year or so, 50 has trolled Young Buck relentlessly about his alleged affair with a transgender woman. Fif has asked for Buck to come out of the closet, but Buck insists that he is not a member of the LGBTQ community.