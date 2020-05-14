Young Buck addresses the 50-cent dispute on social media

Followers of Young Buck and 50 Cent know that the rapper couple hasn't exactly seen each other in recent years. Their enmity only escalated after a contractual dispute over 50 Cent's proprietary record label, G-Unit Records.

Hot New Hip Hop reported today that there was a time when the two men used to be okay with each other. However, over the past decade, G-Unit Records and many of the associates under their umbrellas have fallen out of favor with each other.

These days, it's clear that Young Buck is unhappy with the way the label has treated him. According to the aforementioned media, Young Buck has been trying to get out of his contract with G-Unit Records for several years.

Their dispute was in the media earlier this week when Young Buck was released from prison after being charged and convicted of child neglect. Additionally, Young Buck also appeared in the media on allegations that he filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection.

However, reports indicate that it may have had something to do with his legal dispute with 50 Cent. Young Buck was in prison for four months on the charges mentioned above. Unfortunately, he ran into trouble with 50 Cent after his release.

During an Instagram Live session with DJ Paul, Young Buck addressed the scandal. Paraphrasing what the rapper had to say, Young Buck claims that all he ever wanted to do is work without being disturbed by his dispute with 50 Cent, whom he referred to as "that guy over there."

According to Young Buck, he doesn't owe him 50 cents or a penny, but he decided to take the case out of his chest and just pay the money and move on from the legal melodrama. Young Buck reportedly agreed to pay him in two installments of $ 150,000 to move on with his career.

Young Buck added that he does not owe Interscope Records or G-Unit Records a quarter of a million dollars. 50 Cent has also teased Young Buck on social media, even when he hinted that Young Buck was hanging by a transgender woman in an old photo.



