You must see Chris Evans and brother Scott play "Couples Challenge,quot;

How well For real do you know your brother

It is a question that many can ask themselves during the Coronavirus pandemic as Americans continue at home and spend even more time with their closest relatives.

In an exclusive preview of tonight's new one Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, Chris Evans And his brother Scott Evans appeared on the show from home. And spoiler alert: Host Jimmy Fallon I wanted them to take on the Couples Challenge: Bro Edition with a twist to see if they really, really are siblings.

"I ask them questions and they both have their eyes closed and all they do is point to yourselves or your brother and if you both point to the same person, you get a point," Jimmy explained to his guests who quickly felt that this was going to be good "never open your eyes,quot;.

Sounds simple, right? But it turns out that it is simple and absolutely funny.