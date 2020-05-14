You haven't seen one day at a time like before: cheer up!

The spread of the coronavirus has caused television shows to do a variety of first, from first True housewives virtual meeting with Andy Cohen and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, to Pop TV & # 39; s One day at a timefully animated episode.

Production was discontinued One day at a time due to spread of coronavirus, leading to executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett to invent the animated special. The episode centers around Penelope (Justina Machado) conservative family coming to visit with impending election. Can the family avoid fighting over politics? The Álvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies on how to overcome it, illustrated through fantasy sequences. Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero To return to One day at a time, repeating her roles as Tia Mirtha and Estrellita. Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his series debut as Tio Juanito.

