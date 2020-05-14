You haven't seen one day at a time like before: cheer up!

The spread of the coronavirus has caused television shows to do a variety of first, from first True housewives virtual meeting with Andy Cohen and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, to Pop TV & # 39; s One day at a timefully animated episode.
Production was discontinued One day at a time due to spread of coronavirus, leading to executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett to invent the animated special. The episode centers around Penelope (Justina Machado) conservative family coming to visit with impending election. Can the family avoid fighting over politics? The Álvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies on how to overcome it, illustrated through fantasy sequences. Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero To return to One day at a time, repeating her roles as Tia Mirtha and Estrellita. Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his series debut as Tio Juanito.
"As we all know, it is difficult to maintain One day at a time off the air During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family, on camera and behind the scenes, together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are distancing themselves from home, "Kellett said in a statement, referring He canceled the show on Netflix and then moved to Pop TV. "This animated special gives us the exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a new and colorful way as we continue to tell important and relevant stories."
The regular cast of the Machado series, Rita Moreno, Todd grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz provide their voices for the episode.
One day at a timeThe mid-season finale aired on April 14 due to production shutdown. The new animated special, "The Politics Episode," ran entirely remotely and will air on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. following a marathon of the current season.
