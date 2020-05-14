Yes, Will Reeve, who was in the good morning, United States, without pants, is the son of Christopher Reeve, "Superman,quot;.

Will Reeve made headlines when he was spotted giving a report on Good morning america without pants on, but many wonder why it looks familiar. Will Reeve is the son of the late Christopher Reeve, who played Superman in the popular film series spanning from the late 1970s to the 1980s and the late Dana Reeve, who sadly passed away two years after her husband. Christopher Reeve had two previous children from his relationship with Gae Exton: Alexandra and Matthew Reeve, writer, director, and producer. Many people remember when Will Reeve lost his parents at the tender age of just 13, and they were glad to see him on television as a reporter.

Will Reeve acted in several movies as a child and has worked on the voice, but currently works as a journalist for ABC. Now, everyone is talking about the 6 & # 39; 4 of 27 years after his Good morning america Snafu went viral.

Apparently, when Will worked from home, he had a busy and full morning, he had been pressed for time and decided not to put on his pants. He did not take into account the Angeles camera that was going to show his legs and the garment he was wearing, says they were shorts, some say they were shorts. Either way, Will Reeve was not wearing pants!

You might see a report discussing Will Reeve's pants-free problem in the video player below.

The story went viral and Will had to talk about it himself. He shared about the embarrassing incident on his official Twitter account.

Put a button on this story. https://t.co/x6G9KVCs9j – Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 29, 2020

Will is taking it easy and has said he hopes everyone laughs good. While running out of pants is certainly a way to make an impression, it's the kind of joyful rest many people needed due to the stress of the coronavirus pandemic. The act has also helped put Will Reeve in the spotlight and given him more publicity than could have been prepared.

What do you think of Will Reeve without pants? Good morning america? Did you watch the episode when it was streamed live?

