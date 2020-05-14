Yes, Julianne Hough reads her comments about her strange workouts

MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Celebrities, are like us … and read your comments on social networks!
Case in point: Julianne Hough She recently shared that she sees her messages, especially those pertaining to her KINRGY workouts.
In January the Dancing with the stars alum made headlines when he shared a video of his energy healing sessions that took place in Davos, Switzerland.
John Amaral"Who's an energy practitioner," he led the session that day and continued working with Hough.
Since the video spread like wildfire, the 31-year-old owns it and has put more KINERGY workouts on social media. And naturally she reads all the comments that are presented in the sessions.
"Trust me, I received all the comments," she says. Women's health magazine about her viral video from January. "Everything that is energy moves in a wave."
"I am a deep person," he continues, adding that one of his main objectives is to highlight this type of non-traditional practice.
"There is no right or wrong in my point of view," he says. "It is based on what works well for you … If those modalities feel strange to people, it may not be for them, or they may not be for them yet, and I agree with that. I believe in helping trust people what is already inside them. "
For her, she explains that she sees KINRGY as a way to access a deeper place.
"The whole mission is to help people connect with their most authentic being," he shares. In fact, she remembers the first time that her husband, Brooks Laich, reacted to one of his sessions.
"He said, 'Wow, I got excited just looking'," Julianne recalled, revealing that she will occasionally join wellness workouts. "Brooks was feeling my energy; I was feeling the collective energy of all the people watching."
Due to her new outlook on life, she explains that "labels,quot; are no longer her thing.
"I believe in soul love, whatever it is. I don't believe in labels," he says. "It doesn't mean I won't have a baby, etc. It just means I got disconnected from what I feel I should be doing compared to what I really have. want be doing ".
You can read Julianne's interview on the Women & # 39; s Health website. The star talks about freezing her eggs, browsing the Coronavirus pandemic and more!
