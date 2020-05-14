Yes, Julianne Hough reads her comments about her strange workouts

Celebrities, are like us … and read your comments on social networks!

Case in point: Julianne Hough She recently shared that she sees her messages, especially those pertaining to her KINRGY workouts.

In January the Dancing with the stars alum made headlines when he shared a video of his energy healing sessions that took place in Davos, Switzerland.

John Amaral"Who's an energy practitioner," he led the session that day and continued working with Hough.

Since the video spread like wildfire, the 31-year-old owns it and has put more KINERGY workouts on social media. And naturally she reads all the comments that are presented in the sessions.

"Trust me, I received all the comments," she says. Women's health magazine about her viral video from January. "Everything that is energy moves in a wave."

"I am a deep person," he continues, adding that one of his main objectives is to highlight this type of non-traditional practice.