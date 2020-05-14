Woman involved with Kathryn Dennis shooting refuses to accept apology

Earlier this week, Kathryn Dennis found herself in the hot water after being accused of sending racist messages to another woman. Page Six caught Dennis' messages captured on the screen where he used the "monkey,quot; emoji to refer to someone else.

Since the controversy began, Kathryn Dennis, the Southern charm Star, she has been officially removed from her position as a brand ambassador at a South Carolina clothing store. In their statement, the organization claimed that they were a "minority business,quot; and that they could not avoid what Dennis had to say through direct messages.

They stated that their comments do not reflect the values ​​of their company. On her Instagram account this Wednesday, Gwynn & # 39; s of Mount Pleasant wrote that her affiliation as a brand ambassador was temporary and contractual.

In other words, Kathryn was relieved of her duties with the brand and will no longer work with them. The 28-year-old reality star and Gadsden reportedly got into a dispute over direct messages about a "Trump Boat Parade,quot; launched by organizations in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dennis and Gadsden reportedly argued over whether or not to support President Donald Trump made her a racist by proxy. caught the messages to Gadsden in which he called her "psychopath,quot;.

Apology not accepted. Https://t.co/JWAjsMxT5c – Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 11, 2020

Dennis later tackled the controversy by apologizing profusely for using the emoji. He said he sincerely regretted the use of emoji and hoped he hadn't offended anyone else. Dennis went on to say that he would reconsider how he uses the words in the future.

Gadsden, on the other hand, was not impressed with the apology. She took to Twitter to say that the apology was not accepted. In other news, Kathryn Dennis has been accused of trying to expose an alleged romance between Cameran and Rebecca Wash.

The makeup artist issued a statement alleging that she also does not know Eubanks or her husband. In a statement, he said the allegations were "hurtful,quot; and "lies."



