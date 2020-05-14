Without money, the Philippines will not buy US attack helicopters – Defense Blog

The Philippines delays the purchase of the AH-1Z Viper or AH-64E Apache attack helicopters offered by the United States under the package of two Foreign Military Sales (FMS), according to INQUIRER.net.

Philippine Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana also said that the US offers are too expensive for the country.

"The money allocated to buy attack helicopters is only P13 billion ($ 256 million)," he said.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized that if the Philippines bought the US helicopters, the country could buy only one or two units. This was the reason, he said, that the Philippine military sought other countries that can supply attack helicopters with more units than the allocated funds could buy if purchased from the US. USA

Last month, in double ads, the US Department of State. USA It approved potential foreign military sales for six of the two helicopters to the Philippines, which it plans to modernize its attack helicopter fleet, according to announcements by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

A possible sale concerns six AH-64E Apache helicopters and associated support teams. Another concerns six AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and related equipment. The value of the estimated AH-64E sale is $ 1.5 billion; The AH-1Z sale is estimated to cost $ 450 million.

The offers came despite the Philippine Air Force's selection of T129 ATAK helicopters from the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) for its attack helicopter acquisition program. However, the Turkish supplier is still trying to obtain a United States government export license for subsystems due to sanctions imposed by Washington against Turkey for buying weapons from Russia.