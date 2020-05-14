With 92% local air travel, Up News Info travels near empty MSP airport – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML05f14eb0876b5afafdd83c6226d863c819%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The bustling Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been cleared by COVID-19, leaving almost empty rooms and boarding areas behind.

Up News Info bought a ticket to get through security and see the empty boarding spaces first hand.

Charlie Frent said he felt like a VIP on his flight from Tampa.

"Only one here (laughs)! This place is empty, ”said Frent. “There were a total of six empty rows, and each seat it occupied was aisle-window-aisle-window. There was no one in the middle seats at all. "

Cynthia Finnell is heading to Chicago after three recent deaths in the family. She says that none were related to COVID-19.

"I'm just trying to get there and get through it," Finnell said.

Their ticket fees are helping an industry in life support. At MSP airport, air travel has decreased 92% from a year ago, meaning that for every 100 passengers then, there are now eight.

What was once occupied is now closed; temporary casualties of the virus. Brian Ryks is CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which oversees MSP and six other regional airports. He says this is worse than after 9/11.

"This is a much deeper dive," said Ryks.

He says parking represents a third of MSP's revenue, and it's down 97%. Seventeen million dollars have been cut from MAC's operating budget. There is also a hiring freeze that is saving $ 3.7 million a year. Forty stalls remain open. No employee has yet been fired.

The hope for MSP leaders is that the end of the stay-at-home order means sunny skies ahead.

"It really is about what we can do as … aviation industry to make people feel comfortable flying again," Ryks said.

For Frent, the masks are great.

"Keeping me safe, keep everyone else safe."

All airport and TSA employees must wear masks. Travelers do not, although some airports across the country require them. It is being considered at MSP.

Ryks says this week's travel rose 3% to 4% from its lowest point.

