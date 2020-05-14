Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis defend the actor – Up News Info

Former Johnny Depp lovers Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have gathered around the actor, filing statements in defense of his character as part of a defamation suit in UK courts.

Depp is suing Dan Wootton, the executive editor of The Sun, and Rupert Murdoch's British-owned tabloid editor, News Group Newspapers, for defamation of an article in April 2018 that referred to him as a "handcuff puncher." .

The comment was a reference to a string of allegations made by Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, allegations that the Pirates of the Caribbean star strongly denies. Claims heard are subject to messy legal procedures in the US. USA

At a remote High Court hearing in the UK on Wednesday, Depp's lawyers attempted to admit witness statements from Ryder and Paradis, according to the Press Association. News Group Newspapers did not object to the request.

Paradis, the French model and actress who has two children with Depp, said in her statement: “I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We have been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. During all these years, I have known Johnny as a kind, caring, generous and non-violent person and father. "

Strange things Star Ryder supported this sentiment by reflecting on her relationship with Depp in the 1990s. She said, "I can't understand (Heard's) accusations. He was never, never was violent towards me. He was never, never abusive towards me at all "

Depp's defamation action was due to go to court in March, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The case will now be heard in the Royal Courts of Justice for three weeks from July 7. Depp's lawyer David Sherborne said the actor intends to travel to London from his home in France to give evidence, the Press Association reports.