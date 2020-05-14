Will the meat shortage lead more Americans to try more plant-based alternatives? – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTMLc9c70648db4ed4b92b6f19c430a5b3ed17%

Meat lovers across America may be facing an internal battle. Consider this: The average American gobbled up around 224 pounds of meat in 2019. Now, with the coronavirus hindering manufacturers and the country facing a severe shortage of grocery stores near and far, consumers may be forced to try something new.

That search for meat alternatives plays directly into the hands of meat producers of vegetable origin such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. The companies are looking to offer plant-based options for the most popular types of animal protein products and, amid the current crisis, they may see more customer testing of their products.

"If the supply of animal protein products decreases, we would expect the consumer to look for substitutes. These substitutes can be caught away from meat. They could be traditional plant-based proteins like black beans or something like that, "says Professor Frederic Brunel, associate professor of marketing and dean research fellow at the Boston University Questrom School of Business." They could also be some of these artificial protein substitutes or meat equivalents. This substitution effect is something that should be expected and appears to be natural due to market effects. "

Plant-based companies were already enjoying a moment in the sun before the pandemic as Beyond Meat's share price rose from $ 75.64 per share at the beginning of the year to $ 134.51 at the close of the market on Wednesday. The increase has been even more pronounced since mid-March when, after falling to $ 54.02 per share, the stock rose to its current levels. Additionally, the company's sales increased from March to April, as research firm SPINS / IRI reported that Beyond Meat sales increased 184.2% from a year earlier during the four weeks ending April 19.

Impossible Foods, another company in the plant-based meat sector, reports that demand for its products in supermarkets across the country reached new highs in March and April. They are on track to break those records in May, according to the company's director of communications, Rachel Konrad.

Someone is unlikely to say that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent impact on the meat packaging industry is a marketing opportunity. Konrad notes that the impact of the pandemic on industry "exposes the fragility and exploitation of the animal agriculture industry."

To better serve their customers during this time, both companies are adjusting their efforts to make their products more readily available to customers. To that end, a spokesperson for Beyond Meat says the company is increasing promotions in terms of both frequency and discounts, and is accelerating the building of its direct-to-consumer capabilities, among other things.

For Impossible Foods, Konrad says the company has yet to announce any direct-to-consumer programs, but they have worked with its restaurant partners who have become takeaway and delivery models to sell inventory directly to customers. "Many of our restaurant partners have started selling bulk impossible burgers on their own initiative directly to consumers, either as a source of additional income for takeout orders, or as a means of reducing inventory of perishable goods. during temporary closings, "he says. .

Availability is another important factor in engaging the consumer, and to that end, Beyond Meat products are available at 25,000 retail * stores nationwide and 94,000 retail and food service locations in 75 countries worldwide, while that Impossible Foods' main attraction, the Impossible Burger, is available at 2,700 supermarkets across the country.

%MINIFYHTMLc9c70648db4ed4b92b6f19c430a5b3ed18%

Overall, if the meat supply shortage continues, Brunel believes that the availability, rather than the price, of these types of options will be a key factor for more Americans to try plant-based alternatives.

"I think availability will be the determining factor. Let's have sausage patties. Look for fresh sausage patties first, but they're not available due to the current outage. So maybe you're looking for frozen that was packaged quite a long time ago, ”says Brunel. “Maybe those aren't available either because customers have stored them. Maybe people will say I'll try vegetable-based sausage patties for breakfast. I think it's more of the customer journey that we are likely to see happen. ”

But, increased consumption of plant-based products now doesn't necessarily mean a large-scale change in the way Americans consume meat. It may make customers more open to trying it, but it doesn't mean that those food choices will last once the country passes the pandemic and returns to a more normal supply chain.

"In general, we should see a general return to the same patterns as the pre-pandemic. However, I am going to rate this and I think the rating is important. I think there will be a trace effect. I don't think there's going to be a massive realignment of food choices and preferences if everything else goes back to "normal," "Brunel says." What I think is likely to happen is that people may realize that some people who have reduced their meat consumption during this period and feel a bit healthier or feel that a more plant-based diet is right for them, they can go back to eating meat. "at a slightly reduced rate. We will have a tracing effect, I think in people who have tried new products and decide they liked them. "

Long a staple of the American diet, meat consumption is likely to prevail in the years after the pandemic. But surveys conducted in October 2019 by Sheril Kirshenbaum and Doug Buhler at Michigan State University showed that 90% of respondents who had consumed plant-based meat in the past year would do so again.

The survey, which surveyed more than 2,100 Americans, showed that 35% of Americans consumed plant-based meat in the past 12 months before the survey and 42% were unwilling to try it. That number seems likely to increase in the current climate, and appears to be indicative of the kind of trace effect Brunel considers likely to occur.

Looking ahead, Brunel says the way Americans get their barbecue favorites can change forever.

“Lastly, I think we can see some more lasting changes in the trend of where people supply their food. Especially for people with greater access to more proteins and locally sourced vegetables. Where, instead of relying on the industrial meat packaging complex, they will turn to local sources as their direct sources, ”he says. "This local consumption and the local supply of locally grown produce is part of a meta trend that we saw before the pandemic and that the pandemic may have been reinforced."

(* An earlier version of this article noted that Beyond was in 25,000 stores, which is just the number of retail stores that has been added.)