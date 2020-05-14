Why Khloe Kardashian Will Always Have The Back Of Former Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is standing next to his ex Tristan Thompson.

However, a source told E! News from the 35-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians The 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star and player "are not together and don't 'act like a couple'." in the middle of social distancing.

"They have a great co-parenting relationship right now and that's it," the source said. "They have spent more time together but they have both agreed that they will not be together again."

The source said the basketball professional has spent time at the Good American boss's house to help his 2-year-old daughter. True thompson and "give some normality with both parents close,quot;.

"Khloe and Tristan have finally come to a good place where they can have conversations … Everything is working smoothly right now and Khloe wants to keep it that way," the source continued.