Why Khloe Kardashian Will Always Have The Back Of Former Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is standing next to his ex Tristan Thompson.
However, a source told E! News from the 35-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians The 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star and player "are not together and don't 'act like a couple'." in the middle of social distancing.
"They have a great co-parenting relationship right now and that's it," the source said. "They have spent more time together but they have both agreed that they will not be together again."
The source said the basketball professional has spent time at the Good American boss's house to help his 2-year-old daughter. True thompson and "give some normality with both parents close,quot;.
"Khloe and Tristan have finally come to a good place where they can have conversations … Everything is working smoothly right now and Khloe wants to keep it that way," the source continued.
While the source said Thompson "would love to go back to,quot; Kardashian, the source also stated that "he is not in that space at the moment."
"Khloe will always have Tristan's back," the source continued. "He's been a great father to True and she respects him that way."
Kardashian and Thompson dated for more than two years, but separated in 2019 after their cheating scandals. They welcomed their daughter in 2018. Thompson also has a 3-year-old son named The princewhom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in 2016
Ever since they welcomed their daughter, Kardashian and Thompson have continued to put their son first and co-father. Fans saw another example of how Kardashian has been there for Thompson this week.
On Thursday, E! The news exclusively revealed that Kardashian and Thompson sent a cease and desist letter to a woman named Kimberly Alexander, who claims that Thompson is the father of her son.
The former couple's lawyer, Marty Singer, sent the letter to Alexander on May 13. The letter, which was obtained by E! News asks Alexander to "immediately stop slandering them with malicious slanderous lies and false lies,quot; about an online paternity claim.
Earlier this week, City gossip Published copies of suspected documents from LB Genetics, a facility specializing in paternity and family relationship DNA testing services. The paperwork in the photo suggests that Thompson underwent a paternity test in January 2020. The tabloid site also featured screenshots of text messages allegedly exchanged between Thompson and Alexander, as well as copies of emails Alexander allegedly received from The Bloom Firm, the law firm that reportedly used to represent her.
Singer confirmed in the cease and desist letter that Thompson did a paternity test and that it was negative. Alexander then requested that Thompson do a second test, which Singer claimed the basketball professional agreed to do on the condition that an AABB-accredited laboratory perform the test.
"After it was indisputably established by a paternity test conducted by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son, we think it would be the end of this," Singer wrote in the letter. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including the ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories you conjured, alleging that my clients allegedly falsified the paternity test results in some way since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same reliable lab. "
Near the end of the letter, Singer demanded that Alexander "immediately cease and desist from smearing my clients on social media (regardless of whether accounts are public or designated 'private') and elsewhere." . He also demanded that she "immediately tear down each and every one of her scandalous and damaging posts about my clients."
"This is an extremely serious matter," he wrote. "If you disregard the demands of this letter, you do so at your own risk, as you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million dollar claims while trying to defend your indefensible conduct."
Alexander issued the following response to E! News.
"I feel like the whole problem originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral environment for DNA testing and use a DNA testing facility associated with Kardashian," he wrote in a statement. "I feel like you really have nothing to hide, why not just go to a neutral point?"
