Why horrendous unemployment numbers pushed the stock market higher – Up News Info Tampa

Last Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released some troubling unemployment figures. The official unemployment rate increased from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent in April. The final rate and the month-to-month increase marked the records for the series, which uses data dating from January 1948. The actual unemployment rate exceeds 20 percent.

That triple increase in the official unemployment rate was met by a strong day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones rose 445 points or 1.91 percent to 24,331 on Friday; the S,amp;P 500 rose 1.69 percent. The Dow started the year north of 28,000 and fell to less than 19,000 in late March when the coronavirus began shutting down the nation's economy. Since then he has recovered more than half of those losses.

All that optimism may seem counterintuitive. How could that bleak unemployment news spur a Wall Street rally? There is some logic behind the reaction, even if one disagrees with the conclusion. To understand the thought, let's go back a couple of steps.

What is an action? In its simplest form, a stock is a small part of a company. From another point of view, "the definition of a share is the net present value of a perceived future revenue stream," according to Giacomo Santangelo, professor of economics at Fordham University and the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University. . "So if a stock is selling for $ 100 right now, that means that people in the (stock) market, the people who buy it and the people who sell it, believe that on the time horizon of their investment , I'm going to get $ 100 worth of it. "

What is the stock market? The stock market, at the most basic level, is the stock market. It is where potential buyers and sellers of stocks buy and sell stocks. "When we talk about the market, people like to talk about the Dow (Jones), people like to talk about the Standard & Poors," says Santangelo. "You are seeing an average stock return of 30 or 500 or the amount (shares), depending on the stock index you are seeing."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of those stock indices. Track the actions of a select group of 30 major public companies, including Apple, Disney, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Wal-Mart, and others. The S,amp;P 500 is a broader stock index that spans 11 sectors of the economy and tracks the performance of around 500 large-cap companies based in the US. USA These include Alphabet (Google's parent company), Amazon, Exxon, Facebook, United Health, and many others. There are many crossings between these two indices, but each provides a snapshot of the domestic stock market and the economy. The important thing to keep in mind is that the view is prospective.

Investors were looking to the future last Friday, when the market reacted to horrendous unemployment numbers with significant gains. Many in the market believe that unemployment has peaked and the economy has bottomed out. Additionally, much of the unemployment was reported as temporary layoffs, which means those workers will eventually return to their jobs. The current low interest rates will facilitate growth. And the government, through stimulus payments and swift action by the Federal Reserve, appears poised to continue spending as needed.

All of these factors create an environment conducive to recovery. Growth and a kind of return to our days before the coronavirus are perceived in our collective future. Tech stocks, which have thrived with people trapped in their homes during the pandemic, continued well last week. Shares of airlines and hotels, which have suffered, received a boost as part of the economy reopened.

"The stock market was not responding to reality, but to perception," says Santangelo. "The stock market has as much to do with psychology as it does with finance. If you convince people that stores are preparing to reopen and that this Friday, New York will begin to lift restrictions and things will start to work well. .. ”, then the earnings will follow.

In the scene presented by Santangelo, “the weather is pleasant. We will start to see improvements. The parks begin to open. We are having the opportunity to return to the restaurants. That perception will literally lead the market to positive returns, because the market is about perception. "

But perception is not reality. And a future economy facing a largely uncontrolled virus could develop in many ways. Here is a quick look at some of the mitigating factors.

The unemployment rate, to which the market reacted last Friday, looks back to April. However, job losses have continued; Nearly 3 million people filed new unemployment claims last week. Most of the losses through April have been classified as temporary and come from manual labor, which people cannot do at home. If the economy doesn't recover quickly enough, some of those losses will become permanent and spread to white-collar jobs.

Even with a strong recovery, many people will not return to their old jobs. The hardest hit industries, such as restaurants and airlines, for example, will not need the same number of employees to serve half of customers in a socially distant world. A portion of the roughly 18.1 million temporary layoffs will become permanent as companies adjust to their new reality.

Unemployment will not return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon. Unemployed consumers spend less money. And two thirds of the economy is driven by consumer spending. The optimistic view of the future of the stock market also assumes that consumers, and workers, will even want to venture out and risk contracting COVID-19 without proper testing and contact tracing, regardless of a vaccine.

These and other factors make it almost impossible to predict the country's economic future. Seeing the situation through the lens of large companies, as the stock market does, further darkens things. Small and medium-sized companies, many of which are struggling, are not represented on the stock market. And small companies represent more than half of the country's economic activity.

The stock market did not react to economic reality last Friday when unemployment figures for April were announced. He reacted to a narrow perception of economic reality.