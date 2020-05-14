Why does Amazon's hardware make more sense than Google's?

A tale of two hardware divisions.

Google, as reported by Information, suffers operational chaos as strange as it is inept. According to reports, hardware chief Rick Osterloh held a meeting in which he tells everyone that he "disagreed with some of the decisions made over the phone." he himself is in charge of? The visionary who made the Pixel's excellent camera quiet, while the man in charge of Pixel hardware in general is taken to a weird job before he leaves completely. Wow.

At Amazon, some new and iterative updates to their Fire HD tablets. No fanfare and nothing to get really excited about, but no drama either. Only Amazon, Samsung and Huawei seem to keep trying to make Android tablets. And I bet only Amazon has a clear business case for them. It's impressive to sit back and think about how dominant Android phones are around the world, and yet how bad the operating system has done on tablets. In the United States, only Amazon really bothers.

Both Amazon and Google run businesses that make a lot of money with things that have nothing to do with device manufacturing. And yet, every company thinks it's important to produce consumer electronics. Why?

Amazon doesn't make a smartphone: After the Fire Phone debacle, it's hard to blame the company. But it does do a lot of things in categories where the competition is less fierce or where Amazon can make money more easily without anyone worrying about how successful (or not) it is. He invented the smart speaker market, makes cheap headphones, makes smart cameras, and Wi-Fi routers.

With so many basic parts for Android phones, those Fire tablets are probably much cheaper and easier to make than you think. And since no one bothers to make Android tablets now that the phones are so big, there isn't much competition. AND People who buy Fire HD tablets are more likely to use other Amazon services.

We all know the score with Amazon products – they're made in part to keep you in the Amazon ecosystem. Many of the first iterations of Amazon's hardware seem a bit scrap: The first Echo, Echo Auto, Echo Show, and even the first Kindle looked like internal prototypes that the company decided to launch and launch. Refinement only comes later, after the market is tested. (Occasionally Amazon shows that it can do something lovely on the first try, like with Echo Studio.)

The point is: no one cares about Amazon hardware (unless it involves Ring cameras and the social issues they pose). We know what Amazon hardware is for. It's there to support Amazon's content services: Prime Video and Kindle and Alexa and the retail store. Amazon's hardware browns the lily, and the lily is made of money.

But Google's hardware inspires more angst. A big part of this is simply that the company that literally manufactures Android seems incapable of creating a successful Android phone. Your Wi-Fi product works well and your smart speakers are fine. However, Nest was a wild ride for a minute and only recently (mostly) installed.

Basically it's too hard to explain what Google hardware is for. It used to be that you could say it was for platform experimentation. You couldn't create Android properly without new things to test new versions, so Google created Nexus. He wanted to test the TVs again, so he cast Chromecast on what looked like a lark to see if it worked.

But now, when you ask your executives (and I do), they will tell you that hardware is destined to become a true profit center, a real business. In theory, that makes sense. Diversifying your incoming revenue streams is almost an existential necessity for Google. Amazon has several ways to earn big bucks, and its hardware products engage in a virtuous cycle with some of them. Google has advertising.

But in practice, it's hard to think that Google is really that serious about it. Google will tell you to stop calling it a hobby, but it's hard not to. We are coming to the launch of the sixth Pixel phone, the Pixel 4A. We are also less than a year away from the fifth anniversary of the creation of Google's hardware division. If Google were serious, I'd think we'd have seen serious phone sales by now.

What is Google hardware? for?

Hardware is not existentially important to Amazon or Google, but feel more existential for Google simply because its successes and failures are closer to the core of what Google aspires to be. Aim to be directly "useful,quot; with Google Assistant and various other assorted services. And its hardware is primarily a vehicle for displaying that AI.

When not on a website, most people's Google experience is mediated in some way. They happen on Dell laptops, Apple tablets, or Samsung phones. If I had to say what I think Google's hardware is primarily for now, I would say that deep down Google knows that mediation is a big problem.

The cynical opinion is that Google is hedging its bets by keeping a hardware division at a subsistence level in case it needs to rapidly scale it up if one of those other companies decides to cut it. The charitable idea is that Google wants to make sure that the best possible experience is at least an option for people who want it.

Cynical and charitable shots are not mutually exclusive.

Sony speaks softly and carries a great PS5

┏ PlayStation 5 still on track for 2020 holiday launch, says Sony

┏ Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says the PS5 is so impressive that it will help drive future PCs.. He is very impressed. When I first saw quick storage reports, I thought it was faster load times. It is clear that it is much more.

"We have been working closely with Sony for quite some time in storage," he says. “The storage architecture on the PS5 is way ahead of anything you can buy anything on the PC for any amount of money right now. It will help drive future PCs. (The PC market) will see how this thing ships and say, "Oh my, the SSDs are going to need to catch up on this."

┏ Epic Games Announces Unreal Engine 5 With An Impressive Demo Of PlayStation 5. See this. I'm not kidding. I am not suggesting lightly. This has the potential to be transformative for indie games, not just AAA titles, as Jon Porter pointed out. Unreal Engine is accessible and widely used.

I haven't been promoted for a "look at the pretty graphics,quot; video in a long, long time.

┏ Sony says "wait for PS5 sales,quot; before comparing it to Microsoft's Xbox marketing. With graphics like the ones Epic showed yesterday, you can't blame Sony for being so confident.

Gadget news

┏ Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch review (2020): back to baseline

┏ Dell Releases New XPS 17 and Redesigned XPS 15 with 16:10 Edge-to-Edge Displays. This is a great update for a fairly popular machine. Those screens are also something else! I mentioned it in my review of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it's worth repeating: Apple's historical strengths (display and battery life) don't look as strong compared to the competition right now.

┏ Alienware Area-51m upgradeable dream has failed in just one year. Modular gadgets are super hard to fix and almost always fail, part 932.

The Area-51m was supposed to offer the best parts for desktop gaming laptops and portable gaming laptops in one device. Instead, with its high price and limited upgradeability, it ended as a series of compromises that emphasize the worst limitations of both categories.

┏ Donald Trump extends Huawei ban until May 2021. It looks like Huawei will have to keep selling that P30 Pro for quite some time.

┏ GM kills its electric bike project, Ariv. Well this is a bummer.

More from The Verge

┏ Tesla reopens Nevada Gigafactory after bringing California auto plant back online. Big scoop by Sean O & # 39; Kane.

┏ Doomsday bunker market is thriving amid coronavirus pandemic. Good story from Zoe Schiffer. None of this is remotely rational behavior.

┏ An out-of-control Chinese rocket may have thrown debris into Africa after falling from space. Scary! Loren Grush has the details:

At 21 metric tons, the core of the Long March 5B is much more massive than the Chinese 8 metric ton Tiangong-1 space station that arrived on Earth in 2018. In fact, the Long March 5B is the fifth most massive object to make. an uncontrolled descent to Earth, according to McDowell. "This is the heaviest object to conduct an uncontrolled reentry since 1991," he says.

┏ How the new coronavirus is accelerating the scooter apocalypse. Andrew Hawkins reports:

"The big scooter companies are losing so much money right now," said Courtney Ehrlichman, former deputy executive director of the Carnegie Mellon University mobility research institute. "They're just trying to put their pants on. I don't see that they are really strategic. And who's going to throw money to do that now?"

┏ How Public Arts Funding Helps Developers Create Unique and More Diverse Games. I had no idea that public funding was so common and vital to the development of independent games.