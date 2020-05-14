WHO says coronavirus "may never go away,quot; – BGR

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new coronavirus "may never go away," echoing comments from other experts on the subject.

A few days ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is little chance that the virus will be eradicated.

While COVID-19 can become endemic like the flu, there are many promising treatments under development that will speed recovery and reduce complications, making the disease much more manageable than it is right now.

The new coronavirus threat remains even if your community may have loosened its blocking restrictions in recent days, trying to regain some sense of normalcy. The curve may have been flattened in some countries and regions, but the virus is not going anywhere. As long as there are people carrying the virus, COVID-19 will not only disappear. The only way to eradicate it would be with the help of a global mandatory vaccination campaign, but that would be a logistical nightmare. And that means vaccines will really work, because we have no guarantees at the moment. Furthermore, it is unclear how long immunity to COVID-19 will last and how likely it is that patients who survived the disease or who were inoculated with a viable vaccine will be reinfected in the future. In other words, COVID-19 is here to stay, and that's exactly what the WHO said about the new disease.

"It is important to put this on the table: this virus can become another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus will never go away," said WHO Director of Emergencies Dr. Mike Ryan from Geneva. That may sound like bad news, but it really isn't. The best comparison is the flu or HIV, viruses that the world has become used to living with.

Ryan made the same analogy: "HIV has not disappeared, but we have come to terms with the virus," he said. The WHO official also said he does not think "anyone can predict when this disease will disappear."

His comments are in line with recent comments from the leading American infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said during a hearing with the Senate Health Committee a few days ago that there is almost no chance that the virus will be eradicated.

(SARS-CoV-2) is so transmissible, and is so widespread throughout the world, that even if our infections are well controlled and dramatically decrease during the summer, there is practically no chance that it will be eradicated. Which means that there will be infections in the southern hemisphere, in South Africa, in Argentina, places like that. And with the journey, the global journey, every day, of literally hundreds of thousands of people coming to the United States every day from everywhere, there is no possibility that we are virus free.

Earlier this week, the WHO also explained that none of the promising drugs being used right now can kill or stop the virus. That may sound like bad news at first, but it isn't. The goal of treating COVID-19 is not really to kill the virus, but to help the body fight it. Medications speed recovery times and can prevent complications or even death.

In the past two months alone, the world has come a long way when it comes to treating COVID-19. Doctors have highlighted several therapies that work against the new coronavirus, including remdesivir, a three-drug combo that includes an HIV drug, anticoagulants, plasma transfusions from survivors, stem cell therapy, and various other drugs that could be reused for COVID-19.

In the weeks and months to come, a new series of drugs will appear in clinical trials, laboratory-grown antibodies that work against the virus. In addition, more results will be published from some of the vaccine candidates undergoing advanced testing, in the same way that similar drugs enter their own human trials.

Fauci and other experts explained in a document that the world will need several vaccines to fight the coronavirus, and proposed a plan that would address all the development and logistics challenges that appear along the way. Again, that's if vaccines work. But even without a vaccine, the researchers have already shown that the virus can be treated and the world will get better lines of treatment for COVID-19 in the near future.

