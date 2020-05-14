Whitlock Building Services Seeks to Attract More Cleaning Team Members – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Company leaders say they have been operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are busy enough that they now need to hire many of their cleaning staff positions.
Bruce Whitlock, president of the company, said: "We have had several of our clients who have asked for deep cleanings, disinfectants, we have improved with the number of times they clean their building."
He said the jobs for working on a cleaning crew are temporary and permanent and the salary scale varies by job.
"We are at $ 12 an hour, top positions around $ 13 an hour, supervisory positions are $ 14 an hour."
Whitlock says they are willing to train the right candidate, but they are also encouraging people with previous experience to apply.
