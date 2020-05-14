Whitlock Building Services Seeks to Attract More Cleaning Team Members – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2f99439d66420bf571f2ff38a26c337115%

– Whitlock Building Services is a sanitation and cleaning company that provides specialized services to construction and commercial sites.

Company leaders say they have been operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are busy enough that they now need to hire many of their cleaning staff positions.

Bruce Whitlock, president of the company, said: "We have had several of our clients who have asked for deep cleanings, disinfectants, we have improved with the number of times they clean their building."

%MINIFYHTML2f99439d66420bf571f2ff38a26c337116%

He said the jobs for working on a cleaning crew are temporary and permanent and the salary scale varies by job.

"We are at $ 12 an hour, top positions around $ 13 an hour, supervisory positions are $ 14 an hour."

Whitlock says they are willing to train the right candidate, but they are also encouraging people with previous experience to apply.

If you are interested in a job with Whitlock Building Services, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources