Whistleblower Rick Bright will testify before the House subcommittee on Thursday

Dr. Rick Bright, a prominent government virologist who was working to fight COVID-19, plans to tell lawmakers Thursday that he was "unintentionally transferred to a more limited and less impactful position at the National Institutes of Health," and that these staff are moving. It was retaliation.

He is testifying Thursday before the Health Subcommittee for the House Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives about the whistleblower complaint he filed about being removed from his job as director of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Bright claims he was removed from office after raising concerns about a coronavirus treatment backed by President Trump.

In his opening statement, Bright says he believes his transfer occurred as a result of his insistence that the money allocated by Congress to confront COVID-19 should be put "into safe and scientifically examined solutions, and not drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit. "

"I spoke at the time and testify today because science, not politics or cronyism, must lead the way in fighting this deadly virus," Bright is expected to say, according to the statement posted on the subcommittee's website.

"Reflecting on the last few months of this outbreak, it is painfully clear that we were not as prepared as we should be. We missed the first warning signs and forgot the important pages of our pandemic playbook," Bright told lawmakers. "For now, we must focus on doing things well in the future."

It also advocates for "clear leadership, honest communication and data-driven solutions,quot; as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and suggests increasing public education on health measures such as hand washing and social distancing, as well as increasing production. of essential equipment and implementing a national testing system.

Sparkly whistleblower complaint, released earlier this month, says he was removed as the director of BARDA shortly after the publication of an article on chloroquine for which Bright admits he was a source.

Government officials, said in their complaint, "refused to listen," so Bright chose to speak to a journalist. He said he believed he had a moral obligation to do what he could to protect the public "from drugs that he said were a substantial and specific danger to public health and safety."

The federal office of special attorneys last week determined that his expulsion was in retaliation and said Bright should be reinstated as BARDA director while the matter is investigated.

President Trump has referred to hydroxychloroquine as a potential "game changer,quot; in the treatment of COVID-19 and has recommended the use of the antimalarial drug as a potential treatment, despite limited evidence of the drug's effectiveness.

In mid-April, the Trump administration issued chloroquine with an Emergency Use Authorization, an FDA authority that allows the use of unapproved medical products in medical emergencies. On April 24, the FDA warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine "outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial."

Bright claims his persistent warnings caused tension with his bosses at the Department of Health and Human Services. He says he reached a breaking point when he expressed concern about the administration's adoption of hydroxychloroquine, which Bright called an unproven medication to treat patients with COVID-19.

"Do you think you retaliated against yourself because you raised concerns about hydroxychloroquine?" Up News Info News & # 39; Norah O & # 39; Donnell asked Bright in a "60 minute,quot; interview that will air on May 17.

"Yes. Yes," Bright replied.

President Trump has said he doesn't know Bright, but "he seems like a disgruntled employee who is trying to help Democrats win an election."

"I'm not unhappy," Bright told Norah O & # 39; Donnell in a "60-minute,quot; interview that will air on May 17. "I am frustrated by the lack of leadership. I am frustrated by the lack of urgency to start ahead by developing life-saving tools for Americans. I am frustrated by our inability to be heard as scientists."

And he says he was surprised to learn that he had been reassigned to the NIH to develop diagnostic tests.

"I am the director of BARDA," Bright told O & # 39; Donnell. "Take me out of our organization focused on medicines, vaccines and diagnostics in the midst of a pandemic, the worst public health crisis our country faced in a century, and decapitate the BARDA organization. To move to a very small focused project of any scale He is not responsible for any level of importance. It made no sense. "

A HHS spokesman said this is a personnel issue under review, but department officials "strongly disagree with the allegations and characterizations,quot; in the Bright whistleblower complaint.