What you need to know – Up News Info Detroit

If you have furry family members, you probably have a lot of questions about how to keep them safe during this terrifying global COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the answers to the most common questions about pets and coronaviruses.

1. Can pets get coronavirus?

Pets are susceptible to some types of coronaviruses, but there is currently only limited evidence that pets can get sick from this new form.(one). A cat in Belgium, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive and showed symptoms(3)(12) while two asymptomatic dogs in China tested positive; one has since died of unknown causes(4)(5).

2. Will the canine coronavirus vaccine protect my dog ​​from COVID-19?

No, he will not(one). Many dogs receive the canine coronavirus vaccine during routine or puppy vaccination. This vaccine protects against enteric coronavirus and is unlikely to provide protection against this new form of coronavirus that attacks the respiratory system.

3. Can my pet transmit coronavirus?

There is no evidence that an infected pet can transmit the virus to humans.(5). However, the new coronavirus can remain active on surfaces for long periods of time, and your pet may transmit the virus in the same way that it can be transmitted on door knobs and in shopping carts.(6).

4. How can I protect my pet if I am sick?

If you get SARS-CoV-2, limit all interactions with your pet as much as possible(one)(6). Avoid hugging, petting, licking, or having close encounters with your animal. If possible, have a healthy individual in the home care for the animal while keeping his distance.

5. Is it necessary to quarantine my pet if I am sick?

Due to the unlikely possibility that your pet could transmit the virus, health officials have recommended quarantining your pet if it becomes ill.(2). They should be kept in the house with you, although it is preferable that another family member take care of them while you are isolated in a separate area of ​​the house.

6. What should I do if my pet seems to be sick?

If your dog becomes ill after contact with someone who is ill with COVID-19, call your public health officer for guidance.(one). If you are advised to bring your dog to the vet, call your vet first to report the situation. They will need to prepare for the highly unlikely possibility that their dog has contracted the new coronavirus.

7. How can I keep my pet healthy?

Changing your routine and the added stress you get can increase the chances that your pets will get sick from many diseases. Be sure to feed a quality diet, exercise your pet as much as possible, and try to reduce his stress. Veterinarians also recommend making sure they are up to date with their vaccines, especially those designed to protect against other respiratory diseases.(8).

8. What do I do if I can't walk my dog?

If you're locked up or quarantined, you may not be able to walk your dog for exercise or to go to the bathroom(9)(10). Consider training alternative bathroom routines now, like puppy pads or artificial grass pads, to prepare for this possibility. Use candy balls, training games, and other indoor pet games to keep your puppy stimulated.

9. Should I upload my pet or use a doggy daycare?

There is a very low probability that your pet will get SARS-CoV-2 while being boarded or while in the dog nursery. However, there is the possibility of transmission of viruses from sick employees to you through your dog. It is best to avoid these facilities unless absolutely necessary.(7).

10. What items should I store for my pet?

Buying additional bags of food and treats and acquiring additional medications if possible for your pet is a good idea.(eleven). Your vet is likely willing to write you an advanced script for needed medications if requested.

11. What should I do if I have to leave my pet?

If you have to travel, be sure to set up a plan with your pet sitter or guest in case you are kept on the road due to quarantine or confinement. If you leave the house, make sure your pet has identification and written instructions or make a pet file(eleven) for your published care in case you can't go home.

12. What other steps should I take to protect my pets?

Talk to neighbors and friends about potential care of your pets in case you are hospitalized. Post care instructions at home where they can be easily seen. But most importantly, try to enjoy your extra time at home with your furry friends while you have it.

Now that your questions about the coronavirus and pets have been answered, it's time to take a moment to hug your pet and focus on what's most important.

