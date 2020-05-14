What we know about the future of Grey & # 39; s Anatomy & Station 19

Dont wait Grey's Anatomy return for season 17 with the same four episodes that were planned before production stopped.
Showrunner Krista Vernoff, who also directs Station 19She has not yet met with the writers or made plans for Season 17, whenever it happens, but she could tell us one thing: Some things will have to change.
Part of Grey & # 39; s end would have dealt with the bombing in Pac-North that we saw playing in Station 19The end of tonight, and we would have seen even more references to Gray if things had gone as planned.
"We had to go into some of the episodes of Station 19 and put out some scenes and some dialogue, but not too much, "says Vernoff." It will affect more Grey & # 39; s in the fall, as if we had come to an end that we couldn't film. We weren't able to film the last four episodes, so surely what we plan to do is changing, and we want to keep something and part of that will change. We are not going to bombard the end of Station 19 and then do it Grey & # 39; s (next season). "
Those four episodes probably won't see the light of day as written.
"No, we can't do that. We can't just go back to the plan we had for the finale as a premiere. I don't think that will work," she says. "I think we have some stuff in the can that we want to convey somehow, and I think we will take what episode 1622 was going to be and keep some of the stories, but we have to find a way to make it a premiere, and the premieres and endings are different from, you know, random episodes. So we have our work to ourselves. "
That is the truth in more ways than one.
First of all, no one yet knows when production will be able to start again, and ABC hasn't even announced whether Station 19 would return together with Grey & # 39; s or mid-season again, which would affect the stories told on both shows.
Second, Grey & # 39; s and Station 19 Both programs show the types of professions that are currently essential and are on the front line of the pandemic.
"Let me tell you, it was already a giant puzzle, and now it's like … this is what I'm saying. My answer to every question is, I don't know," she says. "We will figure it out. We will buckle up and eat our nutritious breakfast. We will somehow figure it out. But it is not an easy starting point."
Vernoff warned us at the beginning of our conversation that he would not have many answers for us, as he likes to spend his usual collapsed pause on his sofa.
"I turned off (my brain) between seasons. You binge watching TV, I read books, I don't think about the program, that's why I just did an hour of interviews where my answer to almost all the questions is no,quot; I don't know "
That means that they have not been allowed to think about how the programs will handle the pandemic either.
"I refuse to think about work when I'm not at work," she says. "I mean, yeah, have I had that conversation with my husband over breakfast like, wow, what are we going to do? Yeah, but between the two shows, I have like 20 brilliant minds to put on this. I'm not going to torture myself alone in my living room. I prefer to play my guitar. So I really don't know. "
May we all aspire to live like Krista Vernoff, and we hope that production can resume safely soon.
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 air on ABC.
