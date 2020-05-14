What we know about the future of Grey & # 39; s Anatomy & Station 19

Dont wait Grey's Anatomy return for season 17 with the same four episodes that were planned before production stopped.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff, who also directs Station 19She has not yet met with the writers or made plans for Season 17, whenever it happens, but she could tell us one thing: Some things will have to change.

Part of Grey & # 39; s end would have dealt with the bombing in Pac-North that we saw playing in Station 19The end of tonight, and we would have seen even more references to Gray if things had gone as planned.

"We had to go into some of the episodes of Station 19 and put out some scenes and some dialogue, but not too much, "says Vernoff." It will affect more Grey & # 39; s in the fall, as if we had come to an end that we couldn't film. We weren't able to film the last four episodes, so surely what we plan to do is changing, and we want to keep something and part of that will change. We are not going to bombard the end of Station 19 and then do it Grey & # 39; s (next season). "