What Netflix TV Stars Look Like In Their First Major Role vs. Now

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The cast of Grace and Frankie it was iconic then and now.

one]

Christina Applegate

Fox, Saeed Adyani / Netflix

So: Her first major role was Kelly Bundy in Married with children from 1985 to 1997.

Now: She currently plays Jen Harding in Dead to me.


2]

Linda Cardellini

NBC, Saeed Adyani / Netflix

So: While she had a small part in Boy meets worldLinda's first major TV role was as Lindsay Weir in Rare and nerds from 1999 to 2000.

Now: He currently plays Judy Hale in Dead to me.


3]

James Marsden

ABC, Netflix

So: Although he had small roles in The babysitter and Party of five, his first major role was in the short series Second Noah from 1996 to 1997.

Now: He currently plays Steve Wood in Dead to me.


4]

Rita Moreno

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images, Michael Yarish / Netflix

So: While she appeared in several previous movies, including The King and I, her first notable role was as Anita in West side story in 1961. The role earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Now: He currently plays Lydia in One day at a time. While the series was canceled by Netflix, Pop revived it this year.


5]

Gillian Anderson

Fox, Netflix

So: Her first major role was as Dana Scully in X files from 1993 to 2002. He even returned to the character for a revival series from 2016 to 2018.

Now: He currently plays Jean Milburn in Sex education, and she will appear in season 4 of The crown like Margaret Thatcher.


6]

ESA Mariposa

BBC Films / Miramax Films, Netflix

So: His first major role was as Bruno in The boy in the striped pajamas in 2008.

Now: He currently plays Otis Milburn in Sex education.


7]

Jason Bateman

NBC / Getty Images, Tina Rowden / Netflix

So: His first acting role was as James Cooper Ingalls in Little house on the meadow in 1981

Now: He currently plays Martin "Marty,quot; Byrde in Ozark.


8]

Winona Ryder

Warner Bros., Netflix

So: Her first major role was as Lydia Deetz in Beetle juice in 1988

Now: He currently plays Joyce Byers in Strange things.


9]

David Harbor

Focus functions, Netflix

So: One of his first notable roles was as Randall Malone in Secret in the mountain in 2005.

Now: He currently plays Jim Hopper in Strange things.


10]

Jane Fonda

AFP via Getty Images, Netflix

So: Her first major role was as June Ryder in High story In 1960

Now: He currently plays Grace Hanson in Grace and Frankie.


eleven]

Lily tomlin

NBC / Getty Images, Saeed Adyani / Netflix

So: His first notable role was in the variety sketch series. Rowan and Martin's laugh from 1969 to 1973. His work on the series earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program.

Now: He currently plays Frankie Bergstein in Grace and Frankie.


12]

Sam Waterston

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images, Ali Goldstein / Netflix

So: While he had a notable theater career before, his first major role in the film was as Oliver in Fitzwilly in 1967

Now: He currently plays Sol Bergstein in Grace and Frankie.


13]

Martin Sheen

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Lara Solanki / Netflix

So: His first major role was as Timmy Cleary in The theme was roses in 1968

Now: He currently plays Robert Hanson in Grace and Frankie.


14]

Rashida Jones

NBC, Gabriel Delerme / Netflix

So: Her first notable role was as Karen Scarfolli in Rare and nerds in 2000.

Now: He currently plays Joya Barris in #BlackAF.


fifteen.

drew Barrymore

Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images, Saeed Adyani / Netflix

So: Her first major role was as Gertie in E.T. the alien in 1982

Now: She starred as Sheila Hammond in Santa Clarita Diet.


sixteen.

Henry Thomas

Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images, Steve Dietl / Netflix

So: His first major role was as Elliott in E.T. the alien in 1982

Now: He starred as young Hugh Crain in The Hill House Chase. It will also appear in the next season, The Bly Manor Enchantment.

17]

Robin Wright

20th Century Fox, David Giesbrecht / Netflix

So: Her first notable acting role was as Buttercup in The princess Bride in 1987. At the same time, he also starred in the soap opera. Saint Barbara.

Now: She starred as Claire Underwood in House of cards. The role earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series Drama.


18]

Patti LuPone

NBC, Netflix

So: While he had a remarkable theatrical career before, his first major television role was as Lady Bird Johnson in the television movie. LBJ: The early years in 1987.

Now: He currently plays Avis Amberg in Hollywood.


19]

Holland Taylor

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images, Netflix

So: While he had an important theatrical career before, his first notable television role was as Ruth Dunbar in Soul friends in 1980.

Now: He currently plays Ellen Kincaid in Hollywood.


twenty]

Dylan McDermott

Vestron images, Netflix

So: His first major role was as Chris in Twister in 1989

Now: He currently plays Ernie in Hollywood.


twenty-one]

Octavia Spencer

20th Century Fox, Amanda Matlovich / Netflix

So: Her first notable role was as Cynthia in Never been Kissed in 1999.

Now: She played Madam C.J. Walker in Self Made: inspired by the life of Madame C.J. Walker.


22]

Natasha Lyonne

Miramax Films, courtesy of Netflix

So: His first major role was as D.J. Berlin in They all say i love you in 1996.

Now: She starred as Nicky Nichols in Orange is the new black and currently plays Nadia Vulvokov in Russian doll.


2. 3]

Laura Prepon

Fox, Jojo Whilden / Netflix

So: Her first major role was as Donna Pinciotti in That 70's show from 1998 to 2006.

Now: She starred as Alex Vause in Orange is the new black.


24]

Anthony Mackie

Universal Pictures, Netflix

So: His first notable role was as Papa Doc in 8 miles in 2002.

Now: He currently plays Takeshi Kovacs in Altered carbonand appeared in an episode of Black mirror.


25]

Paul rudd

Paramount Pictures, Eric Liebowitz / Netflix

So: His first notable role was as Josh in Clueless in 1995. Almost at the same time, he also appeared in the television series. Sisters.

Now: He currently plays Miles Elliot and the Miles clone in Living with yourself.


26]

Helena Bonham Carter

Curzon Movie Dealers, Des Willie / Netflix

So: Her first major role was as Lucy Honeychurch in A room with a view in 1985

Now: He currently plays Princess Margaret in The crown.


27]

Gwyneth Paltrow

TriStar Pictures, Netflix

So: Her first notable role was as a young Wendy Darling in Hook In 1991.

Now: He currently plays Georgina Hobart in The politician.


28]

Toni Collette

Miramax, Beth Dubber / Netflix

So: While he had a remarkable theatrical career in Australia before, his first major film role was as Wendy Robinson in Spotswood, also know as The efficiency expert, in 1992.

Now: She starred as Grace Rasmussen in Amazing.


29]

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

BBC, Laurie Sparham / Netflix

So: While he had a remarkable theatrical career in the UK before, his first notable television role was as Tish Jones in Doctor who in 2007.

Now: She starred as Kelly Booth in Black mirror.


30]

Lauren German

Warner Bros., John P. Fleenor / Netflix

So: Her first memorable role was as Belinda in A walk to Remember in 2002.

Now: He currently plays Chloe Decker on Lucifer.


31]

And finally, Kiernan Shipka

AMC, Diyah Pera / Netflix

So: Her first major role was as Sally Draper in Crazy men from 2007 to 2015.

Now: He currently plays Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina's chilling adventures.


