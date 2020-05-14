What is the worst trade in Boston sports history?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

Earlier this week at Sports Q, we discussed the best trades in Boston sports history. It remains the machination of Red Auerbach to obtain the rights to recruit Bill Russell, but the Patriots' willingness to cede a first round to the Jets to hire Bill Belichick is an excellent runner-up.

Now is the time for the other side. What was the worst exchange in Boston sports history? Let's be negative!

The worst transaction in Boston's sports tradition is an easy decision: the sale of Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919. That is the worst transaction in sports history. He became the most iconic baseball player of all time in New York, and there was also something about a curse. Yes, the Sox probably should have kept it.

But we don't count that as an exchange, and this is about exchanges. Let's take a look at some of the worst for Boston sports teams …

Bruins: Ken Dryden and Alex Campbell to the Canadiens for Guy Allen and Paul Reid, 1964 … Rick MacLeish and Danny Schrock to the Flyers for Mike Walton, 1971 … Reggie Leach, Rick Smith and Bob Stewart to the California Golden Seals (what a name) for Carol Vadnais and Don O & # 39; Donoghue, 1972 … Raymond Bourque and Dave Andreychuk to Avalanche for Brian Rolston, Sami Pahlsson, Martin Grenier and a first-round pick, 2000 … Joe Thornton at Sharks for Marco Sturm, Brad Stuart and Wayne Primeau, 2005 … Tyler Seguin, Rich Peverley and Ryan Button to the Stars for Loui Eriksson, Reilly Smith, Joe Morrow and Matt Fraser, 2013.

Patriots: Nick Buoniconti to the Dolphins by John Bramlett, Kim Hammond, and a fifth-round pick, 1969 … First-round pick at the Nin ers (used to select Jerry Rice) for picks 28, 56, and 84, 1985. .. Third and Fifth General Election to the Cardinals for Duane Starks and a Fifth Round, 2005 … Deion Branch to the Seahawks for a First Round Selection, 2006 … Fifth Round Selection to the Redskins for Albert Haynesworth, 2011 … Third and fourth round elections to the Raiders for Derrick Burgess, 2009 … Jimmy Garoppolo to the Niners for a second-round pick, 2017 … all the moves that brought in a catcher named Chad.

Celts: Paul Westphal to the Suns by Charlie Scott, 1974 … Chauncey Billups, Dee Brown, Roy Rogers, and John Thomas to the Raptors by Kenny Anderson, Popeye Jones, and Zan Tabak, 1998 … Andrew DeClercq and a first-round pick (who became Andre Miller) to the Cavaliers for Vitaly Potapenko, 1999 … Joe Johnson, Randy Brown, and Milt Palacio to the Suns for Tony Delk and Rodney Rogers, 2002 … Kenny Anderson , Joseph Forte and Vitaly Potapenko at the Sonics for Vin Baker and Shammond Williams, 2002 … Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson at Thunder for Jeff Green, Nenad Kristic, 2011.

Red Sox: Tris Speaker to the Indians by Sam Jones, Fred Thomas and Cash, 1916 … Sparky Lyle to the Yankees by Danny Cater, 1972 … Fred Lynn and Steve Renko to the Angels by Joe Rudi, Frank Tanana and Jim Dorsey, 1980 … Jeff Bagwell to the Astros for Larry Andersen, 1990 … Jon Lester and Jonny Gomes to the Athletics for Yoenis Céspedes and a competitive balance selection, 2014 … Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, 2020.

Now, context is necessary for some of these trades. The Celtics' decision to trade Billups was shortsighted, but it took him several stops in the NBA to deliver on his promise. The Joe Johnson deal brought in two players who helped out with a fun playoff push in 2002. I also understand the reason for the Perk deal, although it was counterproductive.

In my opinion, these are the three worst jobs:

Baker's deal with the Sonics. It was no secret that he was a mess outside of court, and he had $ 50 million left on his contract.

Ultimate Finish: Vin Baker's Trade. – Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 12, 2020

Bagwell for Andersen. Dryden to Canadians. I mean, the boy won six Stanley Cups and beat the Bruins the four times he faced them in the playoffs, including twice in the Final. He is the best goalkeeper of all time, and he was traded to a rival, where he tortured them for a decade. It's actually a pretty easy choice.

But what do others think? What is the worst trade in Boston sports history? I'll hear you in the comments.