Wendy Williams Trashes Future Rapper for her plethora of mom babies

Earlier this week, rapper "Mask Off,quot; Future was reported to have had another child with another woman. However, not everyone in the entertainment industry is particularly happy about it, including Wendy Williams, who is no stranger to Future's love life.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, it was confirmed earlier this week that Future is the father of a 1-year-old boy named Reign Wilburn last week. That means he is his eighth child with eight women. Wendy Williams, who, in the past, created a baby board especially for Future, had to say something about it.

During a new virtual episode of her popular talk show, Wendy addressed this phenomenon extensively. The television presenter said on her platform that Future was "pathetic,quot; and added that if a woman slept with him, she should not think too much about herself.

Williams went on to say it was worth $ 40 million. She stated, "So what? Eight children, the DNA test is confirmed." Wendy went on to talk about the mother of Future's alleged daughter, Eliza Reign, who allegedly referred to her son as a "baby check."

Wendy asked what kind of woman would refer to her son as a "baby check." According to Williams, Eliza Reign wants $ 55,000 a month from Future. "That's a lot of money," added the presenter of the television show.

Future is also reportedly involved in a lawsuit with Cindy Parker, mother of one of her other children. And rapper "Mask Off,quot; is also not the only artist with many children.

It has become a common joke in the hip-hop community that Fetty Wap also, the rapper "Save Dat Money,quot;, has many different children with a lot of women. Many of her baby moms have fought each other on social media, including Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy.

These days, though, Fetty Wap has been much less active on social media and in her career. The situation regarding Future and her mommy babies only gets more interesting considering that Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi's son 6ix9ine, has also been at odds with the online rapper.



