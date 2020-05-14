"We'll Solve It,quot;: Euphoria and Anxiety as Small Business Owners Prepare for Reopening – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML27e6969c329bff9906b36162c3c3530018%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Monday, the order to stay at Minnesota will be replaced by "Stay Safe MN,quot;.

The next phase changes the dials, allowing more businesses to reopen and more people to meet.

Governor Tim Walz says that starting Monday, Minnesotans can gather in groups of 10 or less with masks and social distancing.

And nonessential companies, like retail stores and shopping malls, can reopen at half capacity as long as they have a security plan.

Tom Johnson, owner of A. Johnson and Sons Florist on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, is all for it.

"I think it is a great idea because I think we are ready to open safely," Johnson said.

But Dan Marshall, owner of the Mischief Toy Store on Grand Avenue, doesn't think Monday is realistic to reopen.

"It would be nice to reopen, but at the same time I'm not sure even our customers are ready to go running back yet," said Marshall. “Many of our distributors and sellers are still offline. Our inventory is really out of control right now. The store itself is a mess, and we're still waiting as a sneeze guard to put on our record to, you know, protect our customers and ourselves. "

Many business owners will have to wait longer to reopen. Bars, restaurants, salons, and hair salons won't reopen until June 1, when the governor says we'll increase testing, tracking, and isolating the virus in Minnesota.

Restorer Peter Kenefick, owner of Dixie & # 39; s on Grand, Saji-Ya and Emmett’s Public House in St. Paul, says he is "very eager,quot; to reopen.

"I just think we are going to lose so many wonderful deals at Grand," Kenefick said. "At least outside, why don't we start outside and see how it works?"

As parts of our main streets begin to reopen, those who cannot wait to get to the other side.

"At some point we have to find out how we try to move forward," said Kenefick. "If we have the opportunity to operate safely, we will solve it."

The governor warns that if the virus spreads out of control, things will have to be closed again.

Details of plans to reopen bars, restaurants and lounges on June 1 will be announced next Wednesday.

