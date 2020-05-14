We are reopening the country too soon, and coronavirus deaths will skyrocket – BGR

This might surprise everyone who has been watching the official US infection. USA And coronavirus death totals continue to rise in recent weeks, but for this weekend, most of the US USA They will have reopened at least partially.

That is incredibly concerning for researchers like Dr. Chris Murray, who is behind a coronavirus model that shows that deaths from the virus are skyrocketing in the coming days and weeks.

We have been living with the strange reality of a global pandemic, and the increasingly restrictive measures that have been introduced into our lives, such as business closings and requests to stay home, for approximately two months, but this weekend the United States You will reach a milestone that is just as strange, in its own way. By Sunday, most of the country will have "reopened," to some degree, and states will gradually ease the restrictions introduced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, some more than others.

In many red states like Georgia, for example, there has been an urge to reopen faster, such as allowing restaurants to reintroduce dinner, but at reduced capacity. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, the stay-at-home order will be extended throughout the summer and gradually phased out along the way. Take a moment back, though, and consider the big picture now that the United States is slowly but surely beginning the reopening process. What does this mean for the number of victims of the virus, which according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University has caused more than 1.3 million infections in the US. USA And more than 82,000 deaths?

A new model that is being closely watched inside the White House now predicts that the death toll will reach 147,000 people in the next two months, according to Dr. Chris Murray, the researcher behind him.

Murray said CNN On Tuesday, the model now predicts an increase in the death toll that is double the estimate just two weeks ago. "Originally we had thought that people would go far, would keep social distance in place until the end of May," said Murray, adding that he has also seen a lot of anecdotal evidence, such as more people mixed up in groups. "But what happened is that the states have relaxed early."

This is dangerous because of what the stay-at-home orders were trying to do. The effort to "flatten the curve,quot; meant reducing the peak of coronavirus cases that were supposed to have already occurred, which, when plotted on a graph, would lengthen the length of the curve, the more it flattens and falls. States and localities would begin to reopen not when the coronavirus has expired, but when hospitals are no longer in danger of being overwhelmed.

However, in terms of where we are now, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They show that ICU beds in six states and the District of Columbia are still at least 71% occupied, a disturbingly high percentage, especially with states that relax coronavirus measures. In Santa Clara County, California, District Attorney Angela Alvarado told him CNN tonight On Tuesday, officials receive up to 400 violations of the state order to stay home every day.

While Murray is concerned that all of this will combine to make coronavirus deaths soar, meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a stern warning to US senators on Tuesday – that this has already happened.

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions that the official death rate in the United States from the virus is probably higher than reported .

