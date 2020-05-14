Wattpad Studios develops Develo The Hound ’and‘ What Happened That Night ’- Up News Info

Wattpad Studios is developing the features What happened that night and The hound. Both titles come from its Wattpad story library and are part of the Wattpad Development Fund, which funds early development for select TV and film projects.

The new fund uses data-backed insights to uncover stories and trends that can be tailored for TV, movies and published through the publishing arm of the company Wattpad Books.

Written by Deanna Cameron, What happened that night will be adapted for screen by Oscar nominee Man boy screenwriter David Arata. The story follows a woman named Clara after her boyfriend is killed by her sister. This causes Clara to take a path that she would have preferred to forget, and in a desperate race to absolve her sister's name, Clara advances ever closer to the dangerous secret of what really happened that night. Cameron's book was published last year and has more than 1.5 million readings. Wattpad Books will also publish their next book, Homewrecker in 2021.

T.L. From bodine The hound It has over 100,000 readings and will be adapted by Angela LaManna, who has worked on Netflix. The By Manor Chase as much as Behind your eyes and Marvel The Punisher. In The hound, Antique shop owner Liz brings home a Victorian taxidermy hound from auction, unintentionally unleashing dark forces on his wife and son. A series of strange and terrifying events begin to tear at the edges of a family under stress, tempting Liz to destroy those she loves.

"Millions of people around the world have been inspired by the incredible and diverse stories and narrators of Wattpad," said Aron Levitz, director of Wattpad Studios. “The Hound and What Happened That Night are two wonderful examples of high-quality storytelling that has captivated readers everywhere, while taking advantage of cultural trends that demand more representation for marginalized women and communities. With these new film projects, we are expanding our investment in early stage development, adapting incredible stories for new formats and helping them find new fans everywhere. "

The projects will be produced by Levitz, Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Ramey of Wattpad Studios. Currently, the company has almost 50 television and film projects in development, including She is with me, the last she and Death is my best friend with Sony Pictures Television; The numbered and Kairos with eOne, For the ride with Picturestart and also Slow dance with Mediacorp from Singapore.