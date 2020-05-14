Watch Jimmy Kimmel interview Bill Murray in a bathtub

Well this is the first time.
Bill Murray epically united Jimmy Kimmel from his bathtub during the episode on Wednesday at Jimmy Kimmel live. Wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a hat, the Groundhog day The actor enjoyed a bath as he caught up with the nightly host.
"I'm doing pretty well, but I'm having fun at the time," he said as he leaned back in his bathtub. "I mean, I don't know if everyone is going through the same moment that I am going through, but I am getting my bath out now and I am having a bit of a hard time getting the correct temperature has always been a problem for me."
Referring to the lack of bubbles in his bubble baths, Murray continued: "And, at the end of today, I think it's kind of a celebration because I haven't seen you in a long time, and you know, I thought a bubble bath would be Be appropriate. But you know how it is with bubbles; you can't snap your fingers and make them. They just come when they come. They're in no rush. "
Applauding the Lost in translation Kimmel said, "You know, this is really cool. Because they say soap and water are the best things to protect you from the virus, and you're right."
Increasingly impatient, Murray added a generous helping of bubbles to the tub to speed things up, joking, "That could be the missing vaccine. We don't know."
While waiting for the water in the tub to rise, the duo discussed what they had been observing while practicing social distancing, which Murray included ESPN. Michael Jordan docuseries The last Dance.
"It's fun and I've really seen myself:" There I am at the bottom. Right there, "said the Chicago Bulls fan about the documentary." That was an exciting time to be a Chicago Bulls fan. It's a great thing. "
While discussing the subject of the NBA legend, the Ghostbusters star remembered about shooting Space jam with him in the 90s and noted that his character did not receive enough credit.
"I made the movie Space jam with Michael Jordan and people forget that I got help in the game's winning basket, you know, it's so easy to forget, "he said." I stole the ball, I made the pass. I have nothing. They didn't even interview me afterwards. "
Before wrapping up, Kimmel asked Murray to answer some questions from fans about how to pass the time while distancing himself. Listen to their fun tips in the video above!
