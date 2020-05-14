Watch Jimmy Kimmel interview Bill Murray in a bathtub

Well this is the first time.

Bill Murray epically united Jimmy Kimmel from his bathtub during the episode on Wednesday at Jimmy Kimmel live. Wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a hat, the Groundhog day The actor enjoyed a bath as he caught up with the nightly host.

"I'm doing pretty well, but I'm having fun at the time," he said as he leaned back in his bathtub. "I mean, I don't know if everyone is going through the same moment that I am going through, but I am getting my bath out now and I am having a bit of a hard time getting the correct temperature has always been a problem for me."

Referring to the lack of bubbles in his bubble baths, Murray continued: "And, at the end of today, I think it's kind of a celebration because I haven't seen you in a long time, and you know, I thought a bubble bath would be Be appropriate. But you know how it is with bubbles; you can't snap your fingers and make them. They just come when they come. They're in no rush. "