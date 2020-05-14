Watch Ashlee Simpson Ross children adorably react to baby gender reveal # 3

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Watch Ashlee Simpson Ross children adorably react to baby gender reveal # 3
%MINIFYHTML0d5bff8681371d58a94b2173eff815f518%

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross they are expecting a baby … boy!

%MINIFYHTML0d5bff8681371d58a94b2173eff815f519%

The singer-songwriter visited Instagram on Thursday to reveal the sex of her third child with a sweet gender-reveal video that the entire family got involved in. Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx Wentz and the couple's 4-year-old daughter Jagger Ross He helped his mother open a cake filled with bright blue frosting.

"It's a boy!" Ashlee told her loved ones that they seemed to be tuning in to the special moment through FaceTime.

%MINIFYHTML0d5bff8681371d58a94b2173eff815f520%

From the expression on the Bronx's face, he can't wait to receive a little brother in the fold. Meanwhile, Little Jagger didn't seem quite so excited, but her mom picked her up and said, "You're going to be an older sister!"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here