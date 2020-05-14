Watch Ashlee Simpson Ross children adorably react to baby gender reveal # 3

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross they are expecting a baby … boy!

The singer-songwriter visited Instagram on Thursday to reveal the sex of her third child with a sweet gender-reveal video that the entire family got involved in. Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx Wentz and the couple's 4-year-old daughter Jagger Ross He helped his mother open a cake filled with bright blue frosting.

"It's a boy!" Ashlee told her loved ones that they seemed to be tuning in to the special moment through FaceTime.

From the expression on the Bronx's face, he can't wait to receive a little brother in the fold. Meanwhile, Little Jagger didn't seem quite so excited, but her mom picked her up and said, "You're going to be an older sister!"