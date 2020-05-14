Was Prince Harry heartbroken at seeing Prince Charles holding Prince Louis on his birthday?

The photo is heartbreaking. Prince Charles is holding Prince Louis in his arms and you can feel the love that Grandpa has for his grandson is evident. Although it's beautiful, it's heartbreaking because Windsor House released the photo just before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Archie's first birthday, without his royal family. Many feel that Prince Harry is heartbroken that he moved to the United States with Meghan and is now banned due to the Coronavirus from seeing his royal grandparents and father. Archie is growing up without the presence of his cousins, his uncle William and his aunt Kate, and especially his grandfather, Prince Charles. Now, a new report from New Zealand publication Woman’s Day, released on May 18, 2020, says that when Prince Harry saw the beautifully moving photo, it was like a dagger to his heart.

A source was quoted as saying the following.

“It was a jarring reminder that her own son will grow up without a bond with his paternal grandfather. It's a side effect of Harry's swift move to Los Angeles that he never considered. Regardless of how this all unfolds, Harry will always love his father and is terribly sad that Archie will not know him the same way. "

When Meghan and Prince Harry planned their Megxit, the borders were still open and there were plenty of free round trips. Now the borders have been closed, many people are in quarantine, and Prince Charles even had the deadly Coronavirus.

Although many are concerned about how the move has affected Prince Harry's emotional health, one can only imagine how the stay would have affected Meghan. Meghan was already suffering in the royal family. If she was forced to stay there and was unable to see her family and friends due to the Coronavirus, it may have brought her to the point of no return.

Their relationship is special.

I think we've seen more photos of Prince Charles with Prince Louis than with all of his grandchildren combined. It is so sweet to see it. Obviously they love each other. 😍 TRH Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and his grandson, Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/7KsfHJu9v4 – Isa (@isaguor) April 23, 2020

Someone was going to be hurt by the move and Prince Harry loved Meghan Markle enough to be the one to make the ultimate sacrifice.

But that doesn't mean the move wasn't painful and that seeing photos like Prince Charles's with Prince Louis doesn't hurt Prince Harry.

What do you think about the Women's Day report? Do you believe in the source?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



