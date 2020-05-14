W.T.O. Boss suddenly resigns, adding to global turmoil

FRANKFURT – The head of the organization tasked with bringing an appearance of order to international trade relations unexpectedly stepped down on Thursday, adding another element of uncertainty to trade amid the coronavirus pandemic and escalating trade conflicts.
With Mr. Azevêdo's departure, which surprised officials in Geneva and Brussels, the organization will lose an advocate of open trade and international cooperation whose views clashed with President Trump's preference for bilateral power policy.
Azevêdo, 62, did not associate his departure with tensions with the Trump administration. Rather, he said he wanted to give W.T.O. members can begin to choose a successor, which is often a difficult process.
The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed complex negotiations on issues such as fishing subsidies and has made it unlikely that agreements will be reached before next year. A debate at the same time about the next W.T.O. The director would interfere with attempts to overcome trade disputes, Azevêdo said.
"The selection process would be a distraction or, worse, an interruption to our desired results," he said during an online meeting with W.T.O. members. "We would spend valuable time in a politically charged process that has proven divisive in the past."
World trade was already declining due to Trump's trade wars with Europe and China, and has plummeted further since the pandemic halted economic activity in many countries. The W.T.O. It has forecast that world trade could fall by a third, a decline not seen since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Mr. Azevêdo has recently expressed frustration that the United States, Europe, China and other large countries were not coordinating their response to the coronavirus emergency. On the contrary, Trump has recently intensified his rhetoric against China.
Mr. Azevêdo argued that international cooperation during the financial crisis and recession of 2008 helped the world economy to recover more quickly.
"Either we shape ourselves and start talking to each other and find common solutions or we are going to pay a very high price," said Mr. Azevêdo. he told CNN in April.
Mr. Azevêdo, who was previously a top-level trade negotiator for Brazil and has worked in Geneva since 1997, also cited personal reasons for his departure. The W.T.O. It makes decisions by consensus, which means that even one of the organization's 164 members can hinder progress. The CEO must find a way to thread conflicting national interests and reach an agreement, a laborious and exhausting task.
"Between the closure and my recent knee surgery," Azevêdo said Thursday, "I have had more time than usual to reflect."