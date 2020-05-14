Viola Davis wanted to be the show and got her wish on HTGAWM

Viola Davis he said yes to How to escape murder in 2014 for one simple reason: she wanted to "be the show,quot;. Six seasons and an Emmy win later, it's safe to say he accomplished that.
When Davis joined the series created by Pete nowalk and executive produced by Shonda RhimesShe already had two Oscar nominations and two Golden Globe nominations to her name for Doubt and Aid. She was a movie star. Before the decisive role in DoubtDavis had guest roles in Law and order: SVU, Without a trace and The practice. There really wasn't a widely noted small-screen part, so naturally the question is when its role in How to escape murder was announced was, "Why are you doing television?"
"The attraction was the material, yes … I think the day of choosing television over film and television, somehow diminished his career as an actor or actress, I think it has changed. I think people migrate to the material , especially after reaching a certain age, a certain tone, a certain sex. And I have to say, and I will be brave enough to say, that I've gotten so many wonderful roles in the cinema, but I've gotten even more roles in the cinema where I haven't I've been on the show. It's like I've been invited to a really fabulous party, just to hold up the wall, "Davis said on the 2014 Television Critics Association press tour.
"I wanted to be the show. I wanted to have a character that would take me out of my comfort zone. And that character was on a Shonda Rhimes show in How to escape murder. And so, I did the only smart thing that any sensible actress would do, and I took it. I dove into it. And I love the fact that it's messy and mysterious and you don't know who it is. She's not necessarily caring and, "Come sit on my lap so I can talk to you, baby." She is not the type of person who does not need God, Jesus or Buddha, because she knows all the answers. She is messy. She is a woman. She is sexual. She is vulnerable. And I think I feel extremely lucky to be alive and still active and this role occurred to me at this point in my life, "Davis concluded.
With Annalize Keating, Davis explored previously frowned upon television taboos. That started early in the first season when she cleaned up her makeup, took off her wig, and confronted her husband about the fact that his penis was on the phone of a dead girl. Find another TV show with a black female lead in her 50s. Find another television show where the main character is a survivor of pansexual abuse. There is no And that's what will be HTGAWMThe legacy.
Yes, How to escape murder It has been announced with a new path with representation on television, with the portrayal of sex and queer relationships on television and only storytelling in general. And like any broadcast show, it wasn't perfect. However, How to escape murder She will be remembered for letting Davis do exactly what she wanted to do: be and own the show.
the How to escape murder The series finale airs on Thursday, May 14 at 10 p.m. at ABC
%MINIFYHTML14173387b68a2a920e6c20d7fa46ed3d19%