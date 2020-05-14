Viola Davis wanted to be the show and got her wish on HTGAWM

Viola Davis he said yes to How to escape murder in 2014 for one simple reason: she wanted to "be the show,quot;. Six seasons and an Emmy win later, it's safe to say he accomplished that.

When Davis joined the series created by Pete nowalk and executive produced by Shonda RhimesShe already had two Oscar nominations and two Golden Globe nominations to her name for Doubt and Aid. She was a movie star. Before the decisive role in DoubtDavis had guest roles in Law and order: SVU, Without a trace and The practice. There really wasn't a widely noted small-screen part, so naturally the question is when its role in How to escape murder was announced was, "Why are you doing television?"