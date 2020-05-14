Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck: Did the signing of a former NFL player cause the end of the XFL?

Former XFL commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is seeking $ 23.8 million in trial for the wrongful termination lawsuit he filed on April 21 against the now-defunct league. Less than a month later, lawyers for his former boss, Vince McMahon, have filed a series of court documents to explain why Luck was fired.

The crux of the discussion for McMahon, as the owner of XFL, was summed up as follows: Luck "effectively abandoned his responsibilities as XFL CEO and Commissioner at a time when the league was facing its biggest crisis: the threat to his business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "

Luck, who was fired on April 9, just before the new coronavirus contributed to the league shutting down operations and subsequently filing for bankruptcy, took a major misstep due to his alleged "gross negligence," according to McMahon.

That would be the XFL signature of former Browns up-and-coming catcher Antonio Callaway. Callaway, by league standards, received a sizeable $ 125,000 bonus to join the Tampa Bay Vipers on January 16. Callaway played down the Vipers after suffering a serious leg injury 13 days later, further increasing league-related expenses for him.

When McMahon later learned of Callaway's troubled past, he saw that Luck's approval of the measure violated the XFL directive on hiring players with "questionable or troublesome backgrounds."

Callaway's concerns off the field dated back to his college days in Florida, where he was suspended during the 2017 season after being charged with sexual assault. He showed the talent on the field to be selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but his time in Cleveland came to a rapid end in 2019 when he served a league-imposed substance abuse suspension. He also disappointed the organization with his delay in meetings and practices before the Browns decided to release him last November.

Another reason McMahon cited for firing Luck was that the commissioner did not spend enough time on XFL business in Connecticut, which Luck's attorney has said is evidence to the contrary during an order to stay home. Yet another was Luck's alleged personal use of an XFL-issued cell phone.

In contrast, what happened to Callaway is McMahon's point of greatest potential potential. Luck, a retired NFL QB and father of another, Andrew Luck, was hired by the XFL because of his successful record in his post-executive career, especially his work with the NFL Europe, the Houston Dynamo of the MLS. and the NCAA.

The Luck-McMahon partnership was thought to be one reason why XFL could be successful in its second incarnation. The league seemed to be off to a good start, but at the moment, the big gap at the top regarding business was a bigger factor in the XFL's demise than the unfortunate arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

What a figure: The NFL suspends a player for violating his substance abuse policy and his available talent fueled a fire to burn down a bridge that was vital for the XFL to function well. There was the McMahon Road and there was Callaway.